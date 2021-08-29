Keith Knutson: The Civil War's lost cause

Like other Confederates, Lee’s identity grew out of a deep desire to dominate and control slaves. The Constitution of the Confederacy for which he fought ensured slavery was legal throughout its land.

As the North’s battlefield fortunes ebbed and flowed through 1862, emancipation became a useful policy in prosecuting the war. By the war’s end in 1865, it provided a foundational understanding of what a reunited nation fought over.

The South’s aims were therefore completely defeated. Yet former Confederates immediately began construction of a Lost Cause attachment to their short-lived slave-holding Republic.

They even denied the truth about their efforts. The man who served as President of the Confederacy, Jefferson Davis, wrote “The existence of African servitude was in no wise the cause of the conflict.”

In Lost Cause remembrance the Rebels had fought insurmountable odds in a noble war to maintain their freedom. Confederate armies, soldiers, and generals — especially Lee — personified the idea of heroism.

Before his death in 1870, Lee had advised not building monuments memorializing the Confederate war effort. Yet, as Reconstruction ended in 1876, Southern states substituted Jim Crow segregation for slavery, and they disregard their hero’s advice.