Keonte Turner: Juneteenth -- celebrate and educate

The year is 1865...

Liberation for an enslaved people had finally reached Galveston, Texas. This day in our history confirmed the freedom of the last remaining slaves in the deepest and most wretched parts of the South.

It had been two years since President Abraham Lincoln signed an executive order declaring that “all persons held as slaves” would be free. We know this order as the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863.

The news spread slowly and often met resistance from plantation owners. Some blatantly refused to follow the orders of President Lincoln. You see...plantation owners feared retaliation for the years of bondage, the selling off families and the murder that they had inflicted upon African-Americans for hundreds of years .

They feared a rebellion. So names like Gabriel Prosser, Denmark Vesey and Nat Turner kept them up at night.

Black communities across this country are up at night. Still. Today we do not celebrate Juneteenth without undergoing the retraumatization of our ancestors, of our history here in America, as well the current state for black people in this country to date. Especially here in Wisconsin.