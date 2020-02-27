Kerry Luft: Expand duck stamp program

If hunter numbers continue to decline, so too will the funds that are so badly needed to conserve habitat. That will affect not just duck hunters but all of us: bird watchers, wildlife photographers, other visitors to the refuge system and most important, those of us who care about flood mitigation and clean water.

It makes little sense to exclude or possibly alienate those people whose idea of a good time doesn’t include wading through muck and mire in the predawn hours in hopes of bringing home a duck dinner, not to mention those who actually oppose hunting. We hunters will buy the stamps regardless; we need to encourage others to buy them too.

A far better choice would be to expand the pool of potential buyers of the duck stamp, perhaps by requiring any adult who wishes to enter a national wildlife refuge for whatever reason to purchase one.

After all, the duck stamp makes these refuges possible, and while the stamp’s price is modest, its impact is not.

I would embrace such a rule change. The current proposal, now in the public comment stage of implementation, should be rejected.

Meantime, if you care about birds, other wildlife and the benefits of wetlands, buy a duck stamp or two — even if you have no intention of hunting. It’s the most economically efficient thing you can do for conservation.

Kerry Luft is executive vice president of the Max McGraw Wildlife Foundation in Dundee Township and director of its Center for Conservation Leadership.

