Kim Kaukl: Students need access to broadband

Access to broadband internet was critical to success in the 21st-century classroom before the COVID-19 pandemic that made remote learning a necessity and access to digital tools vital for students and educators.

As we close the door on this school year of unprecedented challenges, we need our leaders in Washington to prioritize solutions to tackle the digital divide rapidly, to ensure students and educators are better connected when the next school year begins in the fall.

Nearly 600,000 Wisconsin residents lack access to a broadband connection at home, according to data from BroadbandNow.

The same analysis finds at least one-third of the residents do not have access to broadband internet in 24 Wisconsin counties. In seven counties, fewer than half of residents have access to a true broadband connection.

For those living in these unserved and underserved communities, that are particularly concentrated in rural areas, the abrupt transition to remote learning this spring was made far more challenging as a result of limited broadband connectivity.

To complete or submit assignments, too many Wisconsin students were forced to work from the parking lots of fast-food restaurants or other connected facilities.