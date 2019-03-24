Try 3 months for $3

I am supporting Boondi Iyer for 3rd District alderperson in Onalaska and hope you will, too.

Boondi is a political newcomer and is eager to learn more. She has been a volunteer in our community for many years and raised her children here. She is smart and spunky and will bring a fresh perspective to the council.

Please vote. Every person can make a difference in the community by electing local officials who are willing to listen and carefully consider issues with an open mind.

These positions are nonpartisan and make policy decisions that closely effect people in a community. Now more than ever people need to make sure councils reflect the citizenship, and bring viewpoints to consideration that may be overlooked otherwise

Best wishes to all the candidates this election, and thank you for your willingness to serve our community.

Kim Smith, Onalaska

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $3

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.