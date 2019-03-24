I am supporting Boondi Iyer for 3rd District alderperson in Onalaska and hope you will, too.
Boondi is a political newcomer and is eager to learn more. She has been a volunteer in our community for many years and raised her children here. She is smart and spunky and will bring a fresh perspective to the council.
Please vote. Every person can make a difference in the community by electing local officials who are willing to listen and carefully consider issues with an open mind.
These positions are nonpartisan and make policy decisions that closely effect people in a community. Now more than ever people need to make sure councils reflect the citizenship, and bring viewpoints to consideration that may be overlooked otherwise
Best wishes to all the candidates this election, and thank you for your willingness to serve our community.
Kim Smith, Onalaska
