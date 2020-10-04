Kimberly DeFazio and Rob Wilkie: Flattening of the humanities: De-education of working class students at UW-L

Every week, teaching the humanities becomes more and more difficult — but not primarily because, as many have complained, of a lack of robust financial support from the state or university administrations.
That is a serious obstacle, but not a paralyzing one. Nor is the mounting difficulty of teaching the humanities caused by distracted students, another common complaint.
One of the main tasks of the humanities is, in fact, to address the distracted ones.
In his book “Either/Or,” Kierkegaard calls the distracted the “unhappiest ones.” Hegel had described “unhappy consciousness” as an “inwardly disrupted consciousness.” Kierkegaard sees the cause of unhappiness as being “distracted by the exterior.” “The unhappy one,” he writes, “is the person who in one way or another has…his life,… his essential nature, outside himself.” He is “always absent from himself.”
The humanities engage the “absent ones.” Self-absence is caused not by someone’s self-abandonment, inattention or ignorance but by the material social conditions that make the daily life of individuals precarious, a web of “fear and trembling,” and throw them to the distractions of the culture industry to distract them from the precarity of their lives.
The humanities interpret these conditions and show how absence furtively takes over one’s being so secretly that one does not even know that one is absent from oneself.
Reading Melville’s “Bartleby, the Scrivener: A Story of Wall-Street,” for example, the humanities point out how Bartleby’s “I would prefer not to” is an insurgency against having one’s life outside oneself, being “absent” to oneself. His words, as Gilles Deleuze says, “carv[e] out a kind of foreign language within language.” The humanities are the pedagogies of making the normal abnormal, and its lessons are “carving” a “foreign” idiom within the vernacular and the familiar.
The difficulty of teaching the humanities is the difficulty of teaching the humanities of negation — where reading “I would prefer not to” the student learns the languages of negation and says No to the way things are, not just their own self-absence but the absence of justice in the body politic.
To teach humanities of negation is to teach humanities of change which requires teaching difficult texts with difficult turns of interpretation. But this teaching — that teaches students how to change the precarious social conditions that produce the absence of justice in the social relations — is what is made difficult and decried, especially in state universities such as UW-La Crosse, as “elitist” pedagogy.
Teaching the humanities becomes more and more difficult because of the administrative culture of the universities. Within this administrative culture, teaching the humanities of negation is dismissed as exclusive, elitist and indifferent to the needs of students at UW-La Crosse.
The un-said assumption of dismissing such teaching as “elitist” is that it is conceptually so demanding that it does not belong in the UW-La Crosse classroom.
Such a complex teaching, it is assumed, belongs to private universities where the high managers of transnational corporations are “educated.” It is said that because the students who come to UW-La Crosse have their roots in working families they need practical skills for getting jobs. They need applied humanities, not the “luxury” of humanities of negation.
The applied humanities by which students are “trained” in skills (not “educated” in concepts) reduces the humanities as the interpretive ethics of social justice to linear skills of reading, writing and digital communication.
Applied humanities are the humanities of the calculatory reason: they teach skills by which the dominant order of things is recognized, accepted and preserved.
To ensure that students deploy them to affirm the way things are, the skills of students are assessed over and over. Students (and their teachers) are continually measured against standardized rubrics which teaches students (and their teachers) that what matters is measured and what is measured is only what is measurable. The (class) irony is that while elite students get to “think,” students at state universities are trained to “do.” Do what is thought by someone else.
Conceptual thinking opens new pathways of thinking and being and is for that reason vital.
The applied humanities are the instruments of producing and perpetuating permanent workers in precarity: workers who must work under alienating conditions that reduce them to a mere physical source of labor power, such that, as a critic writes, “it is only as a worker that he continues to maintain himself as a physical subject, and that it is only as a physical subject that he is a worker.”
The humanities of negation are lessons of freedom from such abject conditions.
Kimberly DeFazio is Associate Professor of English at UW-L and author of "City of the Senses: Urban Culture and Urban Space" and numerous essays. Her forthcoming book is "Everyone is a Materialist Now."
Rob Wilkie is Associate Professor of English at UW-L and author of "The Digital Condition." His essays have appeared in many journals and his forthcoming book is titled "Bionetworks and the Ontological Turn: Aleatory Materialism and the Making of the Geohumanities."
