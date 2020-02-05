Kristen McQueary: Rahm Emanuel the darling of Sunday morning TV shows? Don't be fooled

"What is plainly true is that Mr. Emanuel used the conditions of a financial settlement with a grieving family to cover up the details of the murder of a black teenager by a white police officer. Mr. Emanuel's conduct defiles both principles beyond recognition and is the kind of behavior that news organizations of any ideological stripe expose rather than reward," they wrote to their editors, according to a copy of the letter obtained by Wemple.

The discussion led to a revamp of how the magazine features its contributing writers, and a decision was made that politicians should have a less prominent role on its pages.

Emanuel has strongly denied any efforts to conceal the circumstances surrounding McDonald's death. He has maintained that he never saw the footage and relied on his police department and legal advisers who fought the video's release while the matter was under investigation.

He points to his tenure as a stabilizing force in a city with massive financial deficits that he inherited, and which he addressed by raising taxes and expanding the city's economy. He is credited for bringing numerous corporate headquarters to downtown Chicago and igniting a vibrant riverfront redevelopment.

But the death of Laquan McDonald and the lack of transparency that followed it should follow Emanuel.