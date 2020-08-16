La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce: Being safe will boost our economy

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The vitality of the La Crosse Area economy is incredibly valuable to us all; our businesses and nonprofits are key contributors to the quality of life in our region.

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed significant stress on our regional economy, and it is important that we all get back to work as soon as possible.

For this to happen, our employees need to believe they are safe at work; that their children are safe to return to schools and child-care facilities; and, as consumers, that we all have confidence to begin visiting our favorite spots again.

The answer to how to get our economy healthy and thriving again is simple, yet challenging. We all need to follow our public health experts’ recommendations – socially distance, wear a mask and wash your hands frequently.

There is strong scientific evidence that these behaviors will significantly reduce the rate of infection in our community, especially wearing a mask. The more of us who take these simple steps, the more schools, businesses and other vital organizations can return to more normal operations.