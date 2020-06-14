La Crosse Education Association executive board: Continue to fight for justice

Psychological violence has been employed to create fear in the oppressed, and also in the white majority. While so many African-Americans and other people of color live in fear of their lives, many white folks have been told repeatedly to unreasonably fear the very victims of this oppression.

For several years, our local, regional, state and national teachers’ unions have chosen to engage in anti-racist education. It is difficult work, it challenges our belief systems and it forces us to confront our own racism and biases.

We do this work because our students need it, and so do our communities. As a predominantly white, middle-class workforce, we must lead by example, but more importantly follow the lead of our black and brown leaders and experts, so that their voices are amplified by ours.

In many cases, demands for change have fallen on the deaf ears of politicians that are too entrenched in their racist and oppressive ways, that are too beholden to their donors, and that have rigged the system to protect their own power while at the same time disenfranchising all of us.