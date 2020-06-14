La Crosse Education Association executive board: Continue to fight for justice

The La Crosse Education Association knows and practices the idea that fairness, dignity and opportunity in all forms are a basic human right.
We choose to act to achieve the goal of every single person enjoying this right. The protests happening in La Crosse and around the country are in direct response to the fact that this ideal is not reality for many people in our country whose skin is black or brown.
While we do not advocate or condone violence, we recognize that physical violence is often rooted in fear, anger and hurt.
We understand that centuries of systemic oppression have created a situation in our society where physical violence is the product of desperation on the part of the oppressed.
We also understand that the physical violence taking part in many cities and regions around our country has been preceded by decades and even centuries of non-violent protest, by uncountable pleas for fairness, dignity and opportunity. We recognize that countless years of efforts to work with and through our governmental system have gone unrewarded.
However, physical violence is not the only form of violence in our country today. Economic violence has been waged for centuries against those whose skin is black or brown.
Legal violence has been used to disenfranchise women, members of the LGBTQ+ community, and those whose religious belief systems are not those of the straight, white, male power holders.
Psychological violence has been employed to create fear in the oppressed, and also in the white majority. While so many African-Americans and other people of color live in fear of their lives, many white folks have been told repeatedly to unreasonably fear the very victims of this oppression.
For several years, our local, regional, state and national teachers’ unions have chosen to engage in anti-racist education. It is difficult work, it challenges our belief systems and it forces us to confront our own racism and biases.
We do this work because our students need it, and so do our communities. As a predominantly white, middle-class workforce, we must lead by example, but more importantly follow the lead of our black and brown leaders and experts, so that their voices are amplified by ours.
In many cases, demands for change have fallen on the deaf ears of politicians that are too entrenched in their racist and oppressive ways, that are too beholden to their donors, and that have rigged the system to protect their own power while at the same time disenfranchising all of us.
So, we ask every person to peacefully yet irresistibly push back against this oppressive wave that threatens to engulf us all. We ask all of us to stand with our neighbors, no matter their skin color, belief system, sexual orientation or even their physical location, since a person in Minneapolis or Philadelphia is still our fellow human being and in need of aid when they are oppressed.
We fight this oppression at the voting booth, on social media and peacefully on the street corner.
Our association has started the journey toward better understanding by engaging in ongoing professional development, self-examination and a dismantling of systems and practices that perpetuate racial and social injustice.
Our members have attended rallies, organized ourselves and others, and raised money to support black-owned businesses in the Twin Cities area.
As we continue with this work, our continuing actions and decisions will be founded in equity and social and racial justice. We ask that you join us in the fight for justice.
Executive board members of the La Crosse Education Association are John Havlicek, Jesse Martinez, Krista Kaminski, Tyler Hamby, Michele Cook, Tammy Gruen, Michelle Powell and Abby Ryan.
