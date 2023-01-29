La Crosse School Board candidate Kathi Blanchard

Editor’s note: The Tribune invited candidates who recently filed for four open La Crosse School Board seats to write a letter/column on why they are running and their thoughts on the recent referendum and moving forward. The other columns were published last Sunday.

My name is Kathi Blanchard and I am seeking a seat on the La Crosse School Board. I have been actively involved in PTO at Roosevelt and then Northside elementary schools for the last 10 years and am currently the district wide parents representative for Northside Elementary.

My husband and I are lifelong residents of LaCrosse, and attended school here from kindergarten through graduation. We have a fifth grader at Northside and a freshman at Logan Senior High School. I believe that I would be a positive asset to the school board because of my experience volunteering in the schools. I see what our teachers and staff face each day, they aren’t only teaching education, they are working with kids who have home life issues and emotional and educational struggles. Our teachers and support staff may be the only ones that are a constant and positive role model for them, and I feel they need a better voice in matters that affect them and their students.

I also know the struggles faced by working parents, and single parent households who may feel that they aren’t heard when important decisions are being made that affect them and their children. I want to be that voice.

I feel that the referendum failed due to many factors, price being a major one, but also the location which would have put a burden on the most vulnerable families in our district. Also combining both high schools would limit the amount of students able to participate in extracurricular activities, which can be life changing for the students who may not have a positive school experience otherwise. The lack of communication and the lack of transparency from the school board to the taxpayers, parents, staff and students was ridiculous. I attended most of the listening sessions and there never seemed to be the same answer to most questions.

At the end of the day I want what’s best for all students, not just my own, for our staff who put in more time than they are paid for, and for the taxpayers to feel that any increase is worth it if the students in our district succeed. Let me be that voice. Please consider me when you vote.