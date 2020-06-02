La Crosse school board: Speaking out against racial injustice

We will continue to engage in this work transparently and collaboratively with stakeholder groups in our community. We pledge to center voices of color in our antiracism work, recognizing that our students, staff and families of color are the only ones who can speak authoritatively about their everyday lived experiences in our schools and our community.

We also recognize that systems of oppression work together to produce injustice.

Not only do we need to combat racism in our schools, but sexism, transphobia, homophobia, ableism and all other systems of inequality and privilege.

We cannot promise we will always "get it right" when it comes to this work, but we can promise when we make a misstep, we will acknowledge it, learn from it, make amends and start again with a commitment to do better.

With humility and integrity, we will consider the significance of our own identities when it comes to engaging in equity work and commit to ongoing education, critical self-reflection, and asking ourselves, our district and our community the hard questions.

We will hold ourselves accountable, but as publicly elected officials, you can and should hold us accountable as well.

This column was submitted by the School District of La Crosse School Board: Laurie Cooper Stoll, president; Dawn Comeau; Juan Jimenez; Brenda Leahy; Pelli Lee; Jeff Meyer; Brad Quarberg; Shaundel Spivey and Keonte Turner.

