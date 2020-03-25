Lance Bagstad: Helping families navigate uncertainty

Abruptly, all of that is gone. Students are left wondering what is next.

They are wondering when they will get to read on the carpet in their elementary classroom; when they get to work or their art or their math in middle school; when they get to do that cool lab in their high school science class.

All of our kids are dealing with many emotions right now, and we all need to understand and acknowledge that they may not have all of the tools to navigate those emotions.

My heart breaks for all of our students, but one group I have thought about a lot lately is the seniors.

They have put in so many hours and years to reach their senior year and to experience the many things that come with one’s senior year of high school — their last play, their last prom, their last sporting events, their last concert, their last classes of high school, their senior awards banquet and graduation.

We are unsure whether some of these things will happen and may not know for some time. I am sure the anxiety that the seniors are feeling right now is heightened. We need to know this, acknowledge it, and do what we can to help them finish high school in what could be a very untraditional way.