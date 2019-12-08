Larry Gallup: Don’t block anonymous requests

You can walk into City Hall asking to see records without ever having to give your name.

You can mail or email an open records request to any public entity without giving any indication of who you are.

You don’t even need to submit a written request. You can make the request orally and still remain anonymous.

That’s because, while there are a few exceptions, Wisconsin’s open records law states: “No request … may be refused because the person making the request is unwilling to be identified or to state the purpose of the request.”

The law’s chief author, Lynn Adelman, a former state legislator who’s now a federal judge, has said that provision was so important to him that he would have scrapped the legislation entirely if an amendment to remove it had passed.

Yet, in at least two recent cases, that right has been challenged.

An anonymous requester sued the Madison Metropolitan School District in November for refusing to release records unless the requester revealed his or her identity.