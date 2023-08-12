If you’re driving your car and the engine oil warning light comes on, what do you do?

If you’re lucky, you know that the light indicates that the engine oil level in your car is dangerously low. With major damage to your engine possibly seconds away, you pull over immediately and turn off your engine. Then you might kick yourself for not addressing those oil stains you have seen accumulating under your car for several months.

When you begin having episodes of shortness of breath during minimal exertion, something that you have not experienced before, you could chalk it up to being more out of shape than you thought. Or you could contact your doctor and see if it’s more than that. No one knows your body better than you do and being proactive with your health care can save your life.

Extreme weather and unusually hot temperatures have been in the news a lot recently. Heat domes that allow a buildup of dangerously high heat have settled over the southern U.S. for weeks now. Phoenix registered a new record of 31 consecutive days over 110 degrees Fahrenheit. Multiple areas in Siberia have reached daytime highs of over 100 degrees. The ocean temperatures in the North Atlantic Ocean are on track to be the hottest ever. July 2023 has been the hottest month globally in recorded history.

In July, the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre counted a record 4,241 wildfires since the beginning of the year that have burned 27.1 million acres. The resulting unhealthy, smoke-laden air has been experienced across the U.S. and Canada.

Many areas in the world are suffering from long-term droughts, including much of the western and southern U.S. Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia are in a dire situation with crops failing and people and livestock dying from lack of food and water.

Vermont, Kentucky, China and Japan have had unusually massive rainfalls this year causing flooding that has destroyed homes, roads, agricultural fields and essential infrastructure. Human and animal lives have also been lost in the quickly rising waters.

Climate scientists have been warning the world for decades that the burning of fossil fuels would raise global temperatures and in turn have disastrous effects on the world’s climate. The fossil fuel companies have known this for just as long but have put shareholder profit before the future of our planet. The corporate greed of these companies has overshadowed the pain and suffering of the rest of the world, and as the public outcry begins to escalate for their accountability, they are trying to use greenwashing to distract from their evil ways.

The unforgivable behavior of fossil fuel companies reminds me of the lawyer Joseph N. Welch’s words to Sen. Joseph McCarthy during Congressional hearings in 1954. McCarthy was a rabid anticommunist who lied about communist infiltration in America and ruined the lives of many innocent people. At one point during the hearings, Welch could take no more and said: “Until this moment, Senator, I think I never really gauged your cruelty or your recklessness. Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last?” Welch’s courage and his powerful words were enough to bring McCarthy’s reign of terror to an end.

The Earth’s climate is telling us, like an engine warning light or our sudden shortness of breath, that we are in an emergency and must act fast and decisively. What will it take for our political leaders to recognize the overwhelming signs of impending catastrophe?

What will it take for them to move beyond partisan bickering and gridlock, hold fossil fuel companies accountable and put all living things before themselves and their parties?

Let’s show them, like Welch, that we have had enough. Contact your members of Congress today (www.congress.gov/members) to demand immediate action on this climate change emergency.