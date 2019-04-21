“It is worse, much worse, than you think.”
This is the opening sentence to “The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming,” a new, best-selling book by David Wallace-Wells.
As you can imagine from the first sentence, the author shares the opinion of the vast majority of climate scientists that human-caused global warming and the resulting adverse changes to our climate are already happening.
Without immediate national and international action, climate change will have severe and potentially catastrophic effects on humans and the other animal and plant species on our planet. And that movement toward powerful collective action on a massive scale is almost nonexistent.
Monday will be the 49th anniversary of the first Earth Day.
After seeing the 1969 oil spill in Santa Barbara, California, then-U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin conceived of the original Earth Day as a “national teach-in on the environment.”
On April 22, 1970, 20 million people participated in events across America to demonstrate against pollution and environmental degradation. It was a nonpartisan, collective movement by individuals and a number of environmental groups with common values and goals.
The resulting bipartisan congressional action led to the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency and the Clean Water, Clean Air and Endangered Species Acts.
Notice I said “bipartisan congressional action.”
Lately, it’s not often we hear the words bipartisan and congressional action used together on any legislation, especially when it comes to legislative solutions to climate change. And our country desperately needs to come together quickly to acknowledge that we are causing climate change and that urgent action is needed.
I don’t want to underestimate the importance of individuals, families and communities working to reduce their carbon footprints.
Energy conservation, walking, biking and using public transit, eating a more locally grown plant-based diet, and other sustainable lifestyle changes make a difference. But unless we have bold, powerful actions on a national and international scale we will not prevent the worst effects of climate change.
This year, more than 3,500 U.S. economists, representing both conservative and liberal viewpoints, have signed an Economists’ Statement on Carbon Dividends which in part states: “A carbon tax offers the most cost-effective lever to reduce carbon emissions at the scale and speed that is necessary.”
Those who have signed include four former Chairs of the Federal Reserve, and 27 Nobel Laureate economists.
For six years, I have volunteered with the nonprofit, nonpartisan Citizens’ Climate Lobby which advocates to have politicians on both sides of the aisle adopt federal revenue-neutral carbon fee and dividend legislation.
This legislation would put a fee on carbon emissions and give the money collected back to U.S. citizens in the form of a monthly dividend. The fee would increase annually. The cost of fossil fuels would gradually and predictably rise. And we would transition to using clean renewable energy.
There is a bill in the House, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763), that includes much of that CCL has been working toward.
But for the time being it is not moving forward. And there is still no companion bill introduced in the Senate. Climate legislation like this deserves bipartisan Congressional support and action.
A fee on carbon emissions would be an important step, but would be only one of the changes necessary to limit the amount of global warming predicted if we do nothing. Climate scientists tell us doing nothing will have dire consequences.
To me, Earth Day does matter. Almost 50 years ago, millions of Americans rallied around common environmental goals and called for action on the first Earth Day. Congress worked together across the aisle to pass legislation to protect our air, water, endangered species and the health of the Earth’s ecosystem. Now, more than ever, we need a collective call to action, the will, and determination to act decisively to address climate change.
Use Earth Day as your inspiration to not only take significant personal steps to reduce your carbon footprint, but also volunteer with environmental organizations that align with your concerns.
Demand that your local, state and national representatives take swift action to limit climate change. Do so with your phone calls, emails, by expressing your concern at listening sessions and with your vote. We all can help create the political will for climate change solutions.
