Larry Sleznikow: This pandemic is just the beginning

The world has experienced pandemics in the past, some with death tolls numbering in the millions. Luckily that has not been the case so far for COVID-19, but we are not through this by a long shot.

One viral mutation multiplying the virulence and lethality of the virus could dramatically change the course of this pandemic. According to history.com, this happened during the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918-1919. The initial virus had the characteristics of the seasonal flu, but a mutated, more deadly virus appeared in the fall of 1918, leading to horrendous infection rates and deaths estimated to be between 20 million and 50 million.

There have been warnings for years. It was not if we would see a worldwide pandemic, but when it would occur and how it would start.

Bill Gates warned us during his TED Talk in 2015. He discussed the world’s response to the Ebola virus. Ebola differs from COVID-19 in two, key ways.

One, Ebola is not spread by sneezing or coughing, and two, those who can shed the virus are already showing symptoms and usually immobile. Gates was quite concerned about the future when he said, “we’ve actually invested very little in a system to stop an epidemic. We’re not ready for the next epidemic.”