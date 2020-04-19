Larry Sleznikow: This pandemic is just the beginning

During the past few weeks, the word that keeps popping into my brain is “surreal.”
One day it is another afternoon at the office and the next it is shelter-in-place while working from home.
The news, which was once dominated by confrontational political campaigns and a robust economy, now has breaking stories about the latest numbers of those infected with COVID-19, the mounting death toll, if and how much the curve is being flattened, the lack of personal protective equipment, businesses that are struggling to survive, and health-care professionals who are risking personal safety to care for those already infected.
All of this caused by an invisible virus one-thousandth the width of a human hair.
Humans have long thought of themselves as the world’s dominant species.
We have populated our planet relentlessly, boundlessly extracted and wasted its resources, and have thought little about the effects we have had on the biosphere we share with all other living things.
But a virus, one of the tiniest biological objects we know, has stopped us in our tracks. A virus cannot move on its own and requires a host cell to replicate. Yet this minute pellet of genetic code surrounded by protein is, for the time being, ruling the world.
For those who had forgotten the power of nature, this has been a startling wake-up call.
The world has experienced pandemics in the past, some with death tolls numbering in the millions. Luckily that has not been the case so far for COVID-19, but we are not through this by a long shot.
One viral mutation multiplying the virulence and lethality of the virus could dramatically change the course of this pandemic. According to history.com, this happened during the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918-1919. The initial virus had the characteristics of the seasonal flu, but a mutated, more deadly virus appeared in the fall of 1918, leading to horrendous infection rates and deaths estimated to be between 20 million and 50 million.
There have been warnings for years. It was not if we would see a worldwide pandemic, but when it would occur and how it would start.
Bill Gates warned us during his TED Talk in 2015. He discussed the world’s response to the Ebola virus. Ebola differs from COVID-19 in two, key ways.
One, Ebola is not spread by sneezing or coughing, and two, those who can shed the virus are already showing symptoms and usually immobile. Gates was quite concerned about the future when he said, “we’ve actually invested very little in a system to stop an epidemic. We’re not ready for the next epidemic.”
As I’ve stepped back to think about all that has happened during the past month, I’ve come to realize how much this virus has galvanized the action and resolve of the world’s countries and people.
We are all in this together working to vanquish or at least bring under control a common enemy. In the United States, we’ve found that we were not sufficiently prepared for a pandemic. but sheltering in place has started to flatten the curve so medical facilities can provide more adequate care for those infected.
Production of personal protective equipment and ventilators is ramping up. Sources including Time.com report that as many as 70 vaccines are being developed. While probably 12-18 months from being commercially available, when they are, we will be able to better manage future infections.
When I stepped back even farther, I saw another looming crisis that has not received the immense global action it desperately deserves, climate change.
COVID-19 came on quickly, in a matter of months. Global warming has been occurring during many decades but its effect on climate and the biosphere has been escalating. And climate change is not only affecting humans, but every living thing on our planet.
Sadly, governments are not taking it seriously. It has even been called a hoax, just another natural cycle, but the same scientific community that has rallied around finding treatments and a vaccine for this virus has almost unanimously called climate change the most serious threat to the future of life on our planet.
Nature is infinitely more powerful than we are.
The climate change effects caused by our burning fossil fuels will have even more pronounced and catastrophic effects on humanity.
COVID-19 has reminded us that we can act quickly and effectively to shared global threats. Climate change is the biggest threat facing the world.
Once the pandemic is under control, the world must come together quickly to face climate change head-on. There’s no vaccine for climate change. We need the political will and collective resolve to act decisively to reduce its dire effects on all living things.
