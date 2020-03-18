Laura K. Murray: Here's how to cope with stress from coronavirus

2. Anchor yourself in daily routines: Try to keep your day focused on other tasks, goals or activities. If this is challenging, start your day by writing down a list of priorities for the morning, afternoon and evening. Put some objective goals you can accomplish within a set time frame. Sometimes even mundane tasks can have a grounding effect that help us keep things in perspective and avoid a spiral into escalating levels of anxiety.

3. Do things that bring you happiness or pleasure: Despite restrictions on certain activities and gatherings, this is still an especially important time to seek out things that bring you pleasure. Play with your pets or children. Cook, garden, read and exercise. Even binge-watching Netflix can be a healthy habit in these challenging times. There is evidence that engaging in doing things you like has a positive effect on your neurochemistry in ways that help ameliorate stress and anxiety.

4. Reality-test your thought patterns: The thought patterns circulating through our minds are intricately connected to how we feel and act. Now is a good time to step back and consider what’s trending with our internal narratives. For example, what if my constant thought is “This is bad! What is this world coming to?” Not surprisingly, my emotions will more likely skew to significant anxiety. My behaviors also will be less productive, like obsessively watching TV, pacing and perhaps purchasing enough food to last years. If I focus on changing the thought channel to more helpful programming that includes thoughts like, “There are many capable people working on this. We will get through this,” my body will respond by dialing down the anxiety and stress. These feelings are unlikely to disappear, but they should subside sufficiently so I can focus on playing a board game with my 10-year-old for 30 minutes or concentrating on a work-related task.