The School District of La Crosse has been an outspoken voice for state support of our children’s needs, but are lawmakers listening?
Despite the efforts of districts statewide to explain why a restoration of state aid is critical to student success, legislators seem set on passing a budget that pays lip service to schools without funding priority needs.
On May 22, we sent a letter on behalf of our school board to the Joint Finance Committee to express our support for the proposed 2019-2021 Wisconsin State Budget.
We stressed how the education priorities outlined in Gov. Tony Evers’ budget would allow us to better meet the needs of students in the School District of La Crosse.
We expressed support for the governor’s proposed increase to special education reimbursements in each year of the biennium; a $200 per-pupil revenue limit increase in 2019-2020 and a $204 per-pupil revenue limit increase in 2020-2021; changing the current funding formula to include the increased weighting of low-income pupils and English Language Learners; local public transparency in taxpayer-funded vouchers; elimination of the Special Needs Scholarship Program; and limiting future program growth of the Wisconsin Parental Choice Program.
Board President Laurie Cooper Stoll traveled to Madison for the scheduled vote of the Joint Finance Committee to continue advocating for our students and staff.
The Joint Finance Committee ignored the recommendations of its own Blue Ribbon Commission on School Funding and voted along party lines to cut $900 million from the governor’s education budget.
The Republican plan, through a combination of funding sources, includes a $200 per-pupil funding increase in 2019-2020 and a $204 per-pupil funding increase in 2020-2021. The new plan also eliminated virtually all of the equity initiatives Gov. Evers included in his budget based on the recommendations of the Blue Ribbon Commission.
This included revising the funding formula we use that continues to disadvantage the most vulnerable students in our state.
Finally, instead of reimbursing school districts 30% for special education services in year one of the biennium and 60% in year two, the committee voted to reimburse school districts 26.3% in year one, and only 30% in year two. The revised budget also eliminates the calls for transparency and modifications to the state-funded private school voucher program.
We supported these education priorities in the governor’s budget proposal because they are critically important to our students.
The increasing costs of special education services has required our school district to transfer about $10 million annually from the general education fund to the special education fund. The proposal to raise the 2019-20 reimbursement rate to 30% would have created $865k in savings to our general fund transfers, allowing our district to begin addressing some of our local funding priorities: ensuring that each school has a full-time counselor, social worker and school psychologist.
Similarly, the proposed 60% reimbursement rate in the second year would have created an additional $4.3 million in general fund savings, allowing the district much-needed flexibility to provide future consumer price index increases to staff, equity programming, mental-health support for students and staff, and restoration of programs that have been reduced during the past several years.
Future adjustments to revenue limits tied to the consumer price index would have provided a more stable base for future financial planning, and future adjustments to weighted student funding would have created a more level playing field for low-income and ELL students.
During the past several years, taxpayers in the School District of La Crosse have funded the Wisconsin Parental Choice Program through school vouchers.
For the 2018-2019 school year, local taxpayers contributed $643,578 for private school vouchers. That does not include the additional funds required for the Special Needs Scholarship Program, which currently totals $136,741. Between the two programs, local taxpayers are responsible for about $800,000 in voucher-based choice programs.
That means almost a million dollars in taxpayer monies are being diverted from public school students in the La Crosse School District to students in private schools.
Our school district, like all other public school districts across the state, receives 24.5% reimbursement for special education services for students in our district with Individualized Education Plans, but in Wisconsin, private school voucher students with IEPs can receive up to 90% reimbursement through the SNSP. Why is a public school student with an IEP deserving of less educational funds than a voucher student with the same IEP?
Since the budget committee vote, we have heard lawmakers and even some organizations and individuals who consider themselves allies of public education refer to the Republican funding plan as “adequate” or “good enough,” and suggest public school advocates should stop complaining and be happy with an increase of $500 million in education spending (which is less than the increase of the previous budget).
However, an inflationary increase is not “adequate” to meet the needs of our children, who deserve more than “good enough;” it is unreasonable to expect us to feel happy when the critical needs of our students, teachers, and staff that we have made explicitly clear continue to be ignored by lawmakers; and when the new plan cuts $900 million in essential school aids from Gov. Evers’ education budget proposal, that’s a cut, not an increased investment.
The budget moves to the Assembly and Senate, and we will continue to pressure lawmakers to fully fund public education and do right by our students and staff.
We are grateful to live and work in a community like La Crosse that has always valued public education and continues to recognize that when our public schools thrive, our community thrives.
