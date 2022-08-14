Laurie Cooper Stoll: School district, community at crossroads

I moved to La Crosse with my family in December 2011 to work at UW-L. My two daughters at the time were in the middle of seventh and second grades. My oldest finished middle school at Lincoln and went on to graduate from Logan High School in 2017.

My youngest chose a less linear path: she started at SOTA 1 and then attended sixth and seventh grades at what was then the La Crosse Design Institute housed in the basement at Longfellow Middle. When she decided she wanted a more traditional education program, she transitioned to Lincoln for eighth grade and then went on to graduate from Logan like her sister in 2020.

My family was grateful we had the options available to us in the school district to create individualized educational experiences for our children based on their unique needs and interests.

When I am asked what the best thing about living in La Crosse is, without hesitation I respond, “the School District of La Crosse.” I believed that before I was elected to serve on the school board in spring 2017 and I continue to believe that now as I near the end of my second term. Our public schools are the heart and soul of our communities.

Right now, our district and our community are at a crossroads, and I believe the decisions we make next will impact the health of our district and community for years to come. One thing I am sure of based on what I know from serving on the school board for the past several years is that doing nothing is not a viable option at this point.

Funding for education is tied to enrollment. Over the past several years, enrollment in our district has declined to the extent we could fill an entire elementary school with the empty seats. Our declining enrollment is not because students are opting out of our district. It is because people are having fewer children than in the past; there is a lack of affordable housing in La Crosse for families; and given our geographic location between the Mississippi and the bluffs, there is little room for residential growth.

At the same time, the Wisconsin Legislature has refused to increase state funding for education. This means we have no new spendable money with which to support students and staff. We are now at a point that any future cuts will have a direct impact on student learning.

We will be facing these challenges for the foreseeable future, but I believe they provide us with an opportunity to make needed changes in our district that will benefit our students, staff, and community for many years to come. We can build on our district’s long tradition of excellence while reimagining what a world-class education looks like for every student. The question our community must now grapple with is what do we want the future of public education in La Crosse to look like? The path we choose next will determine this.

Over the past two years, the school board has worked with the administration to develop a long-range facilities plan. We considered several options including closing schools, consolidating schools, combining grade levels and so forth. Based on community feedback and data collected over several months on the feasibility of different paths forward, the option that rose to the top was consolidating our two high schools into a new building and moving our middle schools to our current high school locations.

This option would allow us to keep class sizes small and offer the electives and extracurriculars students are asking for while increasing opportunities, labs, and courses to explore career and technical education fields. Our middle school students would receive an immediate upgrade to their educational experience with access to additional space and programs. The money the district would save would be reinvested in our students and staff.

We also have a unique opportunity only available to us this year to bring forward a building referendum that would have a very minimal impact on the mill rate. This means a new consolidated, state-of-the-art high school would cost taxpayers $8 per $100,000 in home value.

To be clear, there are no perfect or painless paths forward, including this one. If the community passes the referendum in November, there are important issues that must be addressed like transportation and the development of a transition plan for middle school students. We also need to focus attention on the impact that changing Logan High School to a middle school will have on Northside families and work to mitigate any burdens and equity issues that Northside families could face by the creation of a new high school on the Trane site. There are already plans in place to address some of these issues, but community input regarding the process is critical and needed.

If the community does not pass the referendum, the challenges that have brought our district to this moment will remain. As a board member, I have called for transparency in this matter not because community members should ever feel pressured to vote for a referendum if they do not support it, but because I want voters to be informed when they go to the polls. I do not want our community to be surprised like many were by what happened in communities like West Allis-West Milwaukee and Sparta after referenda failed and hard decisions had to be made.

In the coming months, there will be several in-person and virtual information sessions about the referendum for community members. I strongly encourage everyone to attend at least one session to learn more, ask questions, and discuss any concerns. The future of public education in our community is far too important for any of us not to be engaged in this process.