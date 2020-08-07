Lawrence W. Waite: Public health needs national solution

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We need national solutions for the national emergencies that face our nation.

A responsible government attempts to fix problems. As part of the effort, President Donald Trump should request two years of federal Medicaid for everyone in our country and territories.

Congressional approval can provide funded medical coverage from the beginning of this year. We are currently underfunded for COVID-19 medical care, primary care, mental-health care and addiction treatment.

Many of our citizens are left without medical care. In a public health emergency, that lack of care endangers our society.

This is not Bernie’s “MediCare for All.” MediCare is a national program directed toward serving seniors and those deemed disabled. Medical care and insurance coverage is a complicated process. That complexity is the easiest and the best argument for leaving Medicare, with its funding, separate.

Medicaid is already a federal/state program, receiving federal funding with oversight. In Wisconsin, it is often viewed as BadgerCarePlus, this is further complicated in being administered separately from Wisconsin Medicaid.

However, that illustrates each state can utilize its knowledge of citizens, and can best serve their state.