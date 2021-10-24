Lee Rasch: 3rd Congressional District race should get third degree

Some sources say the term, the third degree, dates back to the early 1900s, and refers to excessive interrogation of suspected criminals. Now it’s more commonly used in jest, as in questioning the story of ones spouse. In any case, the idea is to persistently question, rather than to casually inquire about the veracity of statements or actions.

In our 3rd Congressional District, Congressman Ron Kind announced in August 2021 that he will not seek re-election in 2022, completing a 26-year term in office. With more than a year until the November 2022 election, the stage has been set for a campaign for that open seat in the 3rd CD. Four candidates have declared thus far.

According to the Cook Report, this will be a toss up election in 2022. The 2020 election was close (51% to 49% Kind over Van Orden). Redistricting which is occurring prior to the 2022 elections adds additional uncertainty. The Cook Report also says that through redistricting in 2011, Wisconsin Republicans actually made the 3rd CD “bluer” to shore up the prospects for the GOP in the northern 7th Congressional District. But now that control of state government is split, a more compact or court-drawn map could make the 3rd CD slightly more Republican.

Most political observers predict considerable dollars will be flowing into the campaigns of both the Democratic and Republican candidates. If the 2020 campaign is any indication, there will be a tsunami of negative ads flowing next fall. It will likely be very painful for viewers to watch the evening news (and other popular shows) in the fall of 2022.

Despite this prediction, the upcoming congressional campaign is also an opportunity for voters to express their desire to break the cycle of hyper-partisanship. It will be a chance to look for candidates who are truthful, transparent with public information and unifiers who commit to support the interests of their entire constituency…not just the simple majority that may vote for them.

No candidate is likely to be flawless in this regard. Nonetheless, voters must support the best role models available. In order to do this, voters should take a thorough look at the candidates and their campaigns. Past actions and beliefs can be indicators. But their campaign platform is an important indicator as well. Are the candidates simply espousing the entire party platform as their own?

Candidate forums can also be telling. Are they presenting a plan to address the interests of the full range of constituents in the 3rd CD? Or are they simply focused on criticizing opposing views? Are they committed to working as a unifier at a time when hyper-partisanship is eroding the integrity of the American democracy?

The answers to these questions will take some thoughtful inquiry. But in this important election, the effort is worth it. If we are committed to demanding ethical leadership in the 3rd Congressional District, the third degree is warranted in the 2022 election.

