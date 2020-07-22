Lee Rasch: A big breath of fresh air

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At a time when our political dynamics during the COVID-19 pandemic appeared to reach new lows, voters in Wisconsin received some good news.

On July 21, Wisconsin officials announced the formation of the VoteSafe Wisconsin Coalition, a bipartisan effort to promote safe voting in the upcoming elections.

The coalition is co-chaired by current Wisconsin Attorney General, Josh Kaul, and former Wisconsin Attorney General, J.B Van Hollen.

The coalition points out that they are not able to change the rules for the elections. That is the responsibility of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, state legislators and local government officials.

However, they point out that they can raise awareness, promote preparation among voters and address issues ahead of time for those responsible for running elections. Essentially, they can shine a light on the ways to ensure safe elections. Kaul states, “Nobody in Wisconsin, or in the country for that matter, should have to choose between their right to vote and their safety.”