The 2024 presidential election is shaping up to be unlike any national election in United States history. And not necessarily in a good way.

But a new Wisconsin nonpartisan/nonprofit organization, Keep Our Republic, is launching a bipartisan effort to promote voter education and election integrity in the Badger state leading up to the November 2024 election.

The efforts by Keep Our Republic — an organization for which I am a part of a 12-member steering committee, along with former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson and others — are crucial when you consider these factors. The Republican Party presidential primary is hardly predictable. That in itself is not unusual at this stage in the process. Recent FiveThirtyEight polls for the Republican primary show Donald Trump ahead of Ron DeSantis, 54% to 21% with all other candidates in single digits.

Consider at the same time, Donald Trump has been indicted for crimes in the state of New York for campaign finance violations and by the federal government for mishandling classified documents. This is the first time in U.S. history a president or former president has been indicted, much less a leading presidential candidate. It is unclear how the court proceedings and campaign activities will coincide over the next 16 months. Donald Trump is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Incumbent President Joe Biden is the leading Democratic candidate, yet his job approval rating hovers at 40% and polls show many Americans are concerned about the demands of the presidency for someone his age. As reported by Pew Research, he is one of only 10 national leaders world-wide over 80 years of age. Note there is an age difference of only 3 1/2 years between Trump and Biden.

Of course, despite the polls, perceived job performance, not age, is the primary factor people should consider. There are other factors at play as well. According to a Brennan Center analysis, 2020 election denial is down, but not out. For the most part, candidates who cast doubts about the election outcome in 2020 failed to win in November 2022. Yet in many cases, the voting margins were extremely slim.

Meanwhile, artificial intelligence has dramatically emerged on the scene and tech leaders are urging a pause period to allow adequate government regulations to be developed. It remains to be seen whether government regulations to address election interference can be enacted by the 2024 election. Surrounding all of this is the likelihood of massive amounts of disinformation and misinformation about the election and the electoral process.

National observers consider Wisconsin to be one of six battleground states for the 2024 election. Wisconsin residents will have front-row seats in seeing how these and other factors play out. But for many, the impact of these conditions goes beyond politics. The political divisiveness and the breakdown in trust in the electoral process can be a major contributor to an erosion in the stability of the democratic republic — something that can have a profound effect on us all.

In early June, Keep Our Republic announced a bipartisan effort to promote voter education and election integrity in Wisconsin leading up to the November 2024 election. The Keep Our Republic Wisconsin Advisory Committee was announced, joining similar efforts in Michigan and Pennsylvania, also considered to be battleground states.

Kathy Bernier, former Republican State Senator from Chippewa Falls, was introduced as the Wisconsin Director for Keep Our Republic. The following are members of the advisory committee: David Bowen, Joseph Czarnecki, Mike Huebsch, Barbara Lawton, Bill McCoshen, Kevin Reilly, Reid Ribble, Tommy Thompson, John Vaudreuil, Dana Wachs, David Zein and myself. Additional information about the Wisconsin Advisory Committee and the organization’s mission is available at www.keepourrepublic.com.

Over the next 16 months, the Keep Our Republic team will hold dialogue sessions in communities across the state. The goals are straightforward; a) inform voters about how elections are conducted in Wisconsin (including safeguards), b) increase readiness to avert problems that may develop, and in the process, c) protect the integrity of the democratic republic. It is a solid game plan involving recognized leaders identified as Republicans, Democrats and independents.

While no plan is foolproof, the effort deserves to be recognized as a commonsense approach. Given the nature of the political divide, the potential problems faced in November 2024 will not resolve themselves. In fact, in a sea of misinformation, the problems are far more likely to get worse. Bipartisan planning and preparation can make a difference in Wisconsin.