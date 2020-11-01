Lee Rasch: Bipartisanship is more than splitting the difference

They appear together to call for civility among voters.“We can disagree without hating each other,” Cox says in one of the ads, in which he stands next to Peterson. “We can debate issues without degrading each other’s character,” Peterson said. They conclude that this is the way the American democracy was intended to work.

For elected officials, the need for engagement and communication goes beyond the interaction with their peers. It is important to connect with constituents who have diverse needs and political interests. An example might be hosting a town hall meeting in an area where the political opposition is dominant. Given the partisan political climate, and the passion of many constituents, this may well be an uncomfortable and frustrating experience for an elected official. But in the long run, these kinds of interactions can be instructive and yield results, particularly if people believe there is a sincere interest. From the insight gained, as well as the dialogue with colleagues on both sides of the aisle, the foundation of bipartisan policy development can take hold. This approach is not easy. It involves heavy lifting. Perhaps that is why many elected officials choose to stay on the divisive path. It is an easier way to go and there is plenty of political cover. But this is the path that leads to corrosive and lasting damage to the integrity of the American democracy.