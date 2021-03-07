Lee Rasch: Caught in the vortex of misinformation

In 2015, leading up to the 2016 elections, the Internet Research Agency (IRA) based in St. Petersburg, Russia was churning out fabricated posts on social media in the U.S., mostly on Facebook and Instagram. The posts were designed to incite feelings of anger and resentment, often targeting minority populations. The intention was to divide Americans leading up to the November 2016 election. In 2017, the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee conducted a review of foreign election interference in the 2016 election. They found that Americans “liked and shared” the Russian IRA social media posts more than 31 million times! Remember, these were fabricated posts specifically designed to divide Americans. Essentially, the IRA disinformation led to massive American misinformation.

What can we do about misinformation?

We can expect the U.S. Congress to address social media regulation (Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act) during the upcoming term. The two major political parties are divided in their approach to address Section 230. But there is a shared recognition that the status quo is not working.