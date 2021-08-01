Lee Rasch: Chipping away at the wall

Following the budget approval, representatives from both parties released statements, garnering credit (as well as pointing fingers) for elements within the budget … most notably the $2 billion tax cut. The process was not collaborative and there is a degree of dissatisfaction with the budget on both sides of the aisle. Yet accomplishing a state budget which included votes from both political parties is a step in the right direction.

There are also signs of bipartisan cooperation at the federal level. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act failed to meet the established May 25 deadline for approval (the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd). But the bipartisan work to pass this legislation continues. Recently, Rep. Karen Bass (D) and Sens. Cory Booker (D) and Tim Scott (R) made a joint statement that they “continue to make progress toward a compromise and remain optimistic about the prospects of achieving that goal.”

Of course, the act is not yet law. Problems can still develop that could derail the effort. However, it is encouraging to see bipartisan legislation develop that is following the designed process as opposed to political grandstanding.