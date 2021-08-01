Lee Rasch: Chipping away at the wall

There has certainly been considerable discussion about the partisan divide in our country. The political differences between the two major parties have grown dramatically in the last 15 years.
The gap among Americans has not been this great since the time of the war in Vietnam. However, unlike that era, the gap today is less associated with policy differences (liberal vs. conservative) and more associated with party loyalty.
Frequently the result is a very “right vs wrong” viewpoint of the other party. For example, in a 2019 Pew Research study, Republicans and Democrats were asked to give the major reason for loyalty to their respective parties. 76% of Republicans responded that the major reason for their party loyalty was because “Republican policies are good for our country.” Furthermore, 71% of this same group also indicated that a major reason for party loyalty was because “Democratic policies are harmful for our country.”
Not surprisingly, when Democrats were asked the same questions, 72% responded that their major reason for party loyalty was because “Democratic policies were good for our country” and 63% indicated that “Republican policies are harmful for our country.”
The resulting dynamics are disturbing. In this climate, political party leaders apply tremendous pressure on elected representatives to demonstrate party loyalty with their votes. A representative who fails to demonstrate party loyalty runs the risk of being ”primaried,” facing a party primary opponent who is committed to vote the strict party line…often someone at the extreme edges of policy.
This is a huge problem. It’s as if there is an impenetrable wall between the two parties. Any individual who attempts to scale the wall risks being punished within their own respective party.
Ironically, the most challenging policy issues today are inevitably complex, failing to fall into a neat box. These issues need our best collaborative thinking if the action is to be meaningful and lasting. Sadly, many buy into the hyper-partisan fight wholeheartedly. As a result, many voters believe that their party’s solutions are the only solutions. At best, they fall short of desired goals. At worst, they are harmful or damaging. The resulting gridlock halts any meaningful action, allowing issues to fester and cause unintended outcomes.
Some encouraging signs
Fortunately, not everyone is willing to allow partisan gridlock to impede meaningful work on important issues. And there are some signs that state and national leaders are open to bipartisan solutions for some of the stickier problems we face. Here are a couple of examples:
In July 2021, the Wisconsin biennial state budget was approved by the Assembly and Senate, and it included Democratic Party crossover votes. The budget was signed by Gov. Tony Evers on July 9. Compare this to 2019 when no Democratic members of the Assembly or Senate voted for the budget as presented to the governor.
Following the budget approval, representatives from both parties released statements, garnering credit (as well as pointing fingers) for elements within the budget … most notably the $2 billion tax cut. The process was not collaborative and there is a degree of dissatisfaction with the budget on both sides of the aisle. Yet accomplishing a state budget which included votes from both political parties is a step in the right direction.
There are also signs of bipartisan cooperation at the federal level. The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act failed to meet the established May 25 deadline for approval (the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd). But the bipartisan work to pass this legislation continues. Recently, Rep. Karen Bass (D) and Sens. Cory Booker (D) and Tim Scott (R) made a joint statement that they “continue to make progress toward a compromise and remain optimistic about the prospects of achieving that goal.”
Of course, the act is not yet law. Problems can still develop that could derail the effort. However, it is encouraging to see bipartisan legislation develop that is following the designed process as opposed to political grandstanding.
Is this cause for celebration? Well, not yet. The formidable wall still exists and it’s too soon to tell whether the bipartisan participants will face primary challenges in the upcoming election. Remember … bipartisanship isn’t pretty. It is built on trust. It can be hard to sustain because trust is fragile. It has been said that nine good actions can be undone by one misstep where trust is broken.
And there is great potential for trust-breaking action in the current hyper-partisan political climate. While it is not time for celebration, it is always timely for citizens to support and voice appreciation for elected leaders who take steps toward bipartisan collaboration.
These voices of support are important because they can provide positive reinforcement for those who are willing to buck the hyper-partisan system. Indeed, such citizen support is the key ingredient that can that can lead to making a breach in the wall.
From Tribune files: Life in the La Crosse area in the 1950s
1951: La Crosse Central High School
1951: YMCA at Seventh and Main streets
1954: Triangle Cafe
1954: Estell Tall Fashions
1954: Howards Clothes
1954: Crescent Jewelers
1954: Tom's Speedometer Shop
1954: YMCA basketball
1954: 5 and 10-cent Store fire
1955: La Crosse Beauty School
1956: Christmas shoppers in downtown La Crosse
1956: Central High School Memorial Day assembly
1957: Kroger
1957: Jackson Plaza
1957: Old Style newspaper advertisement
1958: 1st National Bank
1958: State Bank of La Crosse
1958: Heat exchanger plant
1958: American Legion parade
Lee Rasch is executive director of LeaderEthics-Wisconsin. Visit leaderethicswi.org for more information on the group.