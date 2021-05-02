Lee Rasch: Debating the facets of Hell

These types of policy differences (often referred to as structural conflict) are in reality quite normal. In addition to government, structural conflicts exist in organizations (e.g. labor-management differences) and communities (e.g. conflicts between minorities and police). The key is to find balance, respect and civility between the parties so that the structural conflict is manageable, leading to better mutual outcomes.

But, without question, elected leaders are a major factor. Studies on structural conflict indicate the important role of leaders in reducing conflict. The most important finding regarding the role of leadership is this: If leaders contribute to the structural conflict, or fail to take steps to address the conflict, the conflict will grow, often uncontrollably. In other words, all hell breaks loose. And in the resulting debate, we can find ourselves arguing over the symptoms of the conflict, essentially “debating the facets of hell”. There may be little dialog about how we got here and, more importantly, how we move out of this dynamic. Regarding the role of leadership, it is important to note that the failure to take action steps is a significant, serious contributor. Sadly, some leaders choose non-action in the hopes that the problems become resolved on their own. In the case of structural conflict, the problems simply will not resolve themselves.