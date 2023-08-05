The growing partisan divide has resulted in emerging battlegrounds for political conflict, notably college and university campuses, including in Wisconsin.

It isn’t new for college campuses to be the center of political protest, some even ending in violent confrontation. The tragic shootings at Kent State University in 1970 serve as a vivid reminder.

Today’s battleground conflicts differ. Nationally, colleges and universities themselves are facing criticism and legislative action aimed at curbing publicly funded policies and practices involving diversity, equity and inclusion on campus.

We live in a time and place where a wide chasm on social issues exists. An April 2023 NBC News poll finds stark partisan differences on major cultural issues — racism, LBGTQ rights, the term “woke,” and even the fundamental goals of American society.

Three in four Republicans say the country should promote traditional social and moral values, while 67% of Democrats want greater tolerance of diverse lifestyles and backgrounds. Independents are split, with 49% picking traditional values and 41% siding with greater tolerance.

These differences are spilling over into college campuses. According to BestColleges, as of late spring 2023, there were more than 30 bills across the U.S. targeting diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at public colleges. The stated rationale for these legislative actions is the belief that public funds should not be expended for programs with a liberal bias.

Often stated are the examples of conservative voices being drowned out by liberal voices on campus. Of course, politics may be a factor in this dynamic as well. As reported on July 27, 2023 in Politico, two of three college counties (counties with a significant campus presence) in the U.S. grew more Democratic since 2000. This has led to a shift in the results in some statewide races, putting pressure on the Republican Party to take steps to counter this trend.

Wisconsin is at the center of this national dynamic, as evidenced by the biennium budget bill recently signed into law. The budget bill reduced the University of Wisconsin System’s budget by $32 million, designed to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion offices and programming.

The budget bill initially required the UW System to eliminate 188.8 positions related to those offices and programs. Gov. Tony Evers used his line-item veto to eliminate the cut to the positions, however the $32 million funding cut remains. The budget language includes a provision to potentially allow the UW System an option to redirect the $32 million in DEI money toward UW System initiatives to develop the state’s workforce.

Accessing that money could only be made available if the System submits a separate application for funds and the Legislative Joint Finance Committee approves the request. Presumably, the JFC will base its approval of the request upon its determination of the proposal’s applicability to workforce goals.

In digging deeper, we can see the issues are complex. The legislative actions directed toward colleges and universities are not without some public support.

According to the latest Gallup poll, public trust in higher education has dropped dramatically in the last eight years, down from 57% in 2015 and 46% in 2018 to 36% in 2023. However, this data needs to be put in perspective. In the Gallup study, trust in higher education ranks fourth behind small business, military and police… but ranks higher than (in order) trust in the medical system, organized religion, public schools, organized labor, banks, large technology, the U.S. Supreme Court, the Presidency, newspapers, the criminal justice system, big business, television news and Congress.

Public trust in all areas (except organized labor, which maintained status quo trust levels) experienced a decline in the last year. Though higher education is a political battleground in 2023, it is important to recognize that virtually all areas listed either are, or potentially will be, a political battleground. That is the unfortunate by-product of the current hyper-partisanship.

The targeted reduction of DEI within the University of Wisconsin raises significant questions. Could the UW System focus its DEI efforts on the workforce and do better in its diversity equity and inclusion outcomes?

This question was raised by former Gov. Tommy Thompson in a recent interview. Thompson served as the Interim UW System President for two years. While he did not expand on this point, he raised the question whether the UW System could do better (given the significant financial investment) to representatively serve all corners of the population in Wisconsin.

Concerning free speech and liberal bias on campus, it is worth looking at the analysis by the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression. This independent organization provides representation for both conservative and liberal perspectives in terms of free speech and expression on college campuses. FIRE rates the policies of 203 colleges and universities across the country regarding individual rights and freedom of expression. FIRE provides middle-ground ratings for UW Madison and UW Milwaukee, placing them in the middle of the pack. While this is a single rating, it does suggest that UW System might investigate what the highly rated universities are doing.

Rising to the top of the list is the question: Why was there no formal evaluation leading up to the decision to reduce $32 million and 188.8 positions from the UW System budget? This is not a sound practice. Nor is it a good precedent considering there are other publicly funded DEI initiatives within the state of Wisconsin.

Perhaps these programs were not considered for reductions because they had a mix of state and local funds, or perhaps it was believed they were already focused on workforce development or perhaps it was something else. Without an evaluation, we have no way of knowing why the UW System was targeted and other programs were not.

What is the broader impact of targeting DEI programs at the University of Wisconsin? There are many Wisconsin business and community organizations that are committed to the goals of diversity, equity and inclusion. Attacking DEI within the UW System may play well in the partisan primary elections, but the message runs counter to the numerous DEI efforts within the state. The concepts of diversity, equity and inclusion should not be discarded because of political dynamics between the two parties.

These questions deserve to be a part of the open public dialogue in the year ahead. The University of Wisconsin System is a critical element of the economic and social fiber of Wisconsin.

No public institution is above public scrutiny, but at the same time the public deserves to be informed and engaged in legislative actions. Targeted legislative reductions have a much broader impact. We are seeing the effects of hyper-partisanship and the resulting loss of trust in our basic institutions. We should not stand on the sidelines while this happens.

Sadly, for some, party politics can become more important than the democratic republic. This view is harmful. The political parties and major institutions such as the University of Wisconsin System must find ways to work together for the greater good.

Wisconsin deserves better. Wisconsin can do better.