Lee Rasch: Expect elected leaders to collaborate

Is Wisconsin broken politically?

Some people are asking. In the case of several recent high-priority, high-profile issues, it seems elected leaders have retreated into their respective political camps rather than attempt to address the collective needs of the state.

The April primary election and the Supreme Court ruling on the safer-at-home declaration are two examples. Our nation might never have gotten off the ground if our Founders used a similar approach to problem resolution.

Of course, Wisconsin is not unique to divisive politics. Nationally, the divide between the two major political parties has grown dramatically in the last 15 years.

Pew Research has been tracking partisan beliefs for the past 25 years. Pew asked people who are declared Republicans and Democrats to respond to common core questions.

In 1994 and 2004, the median beliefs on core issues were actually fairly close, unlike where they are today.

In a related study, Pew Research determined that the overwhelming factor in the growing political divide is not race, education-level, religious attendance, age or gender. Rather it is political party loyalty.