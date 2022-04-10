Lee Rasch: How important is truth?

“Whoever is careless with the truth in small matters cannot be trusted with important matters.” — Albert Einstein

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is bringing into full view some of the best and worst of humankind. In December 2021, 100 countries sent representatives to President Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy. The goal was to affirm the global commitment to democracy during a period of rising authoritarianism. At the conclusion, pledges and commitments to democratic reform were made, and the White House declared 2022 as a “year of action.”

Four months later, in very real terms, the goals of the summit and the threat of autocratic takeover are being fully tested as Russia has initiated a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Concurrently Russia has been engaging in a massive information war. Russia’s state-sponsored destabilization efforts, directed at Ukraine, have been underway using a variety of domestic and international, formal and informal, media outlets. The Kremlin has flooded the information space with narratives declaring that Ukraine and the West are planning a false flag operation and that Ukraine is actually a Nazi state.

The message is intended to establish that Russia has a humanitarian duty to protect Russians from Ukrainian genocide. The information war has expanded well beyond the two countries. The world is witnessing the struggle between democratic and authoritarian forms of government, militarily and in the minds of people.

Of particular significance is the order by President Putin to close down all independent media and to instate a 15-year prison sentence for anyone criticizing the Russian invasion in Ukraine. To those who believe in democracy, these actions have reinforced the importance of truthfulness and transparency in leadership, and freedom of speech as a cornerstone element.

To date, elected leaders from both political parties in the United States have presented a largely unified front against the Russian aggression. However, the social media information war about Ukraine is also raging here in the U.S. Social media feeds are filled with distressing images, videos and stories with descriptions, conveying they are from scenes of the current crisis.

And while legitimate coverage of the operation has shown horrific scenes of destruction and turmoil, some of the images appearing on social media have turned out to be fake, outdated or unrelated to the fighting in Ukraine. By spreading false narratives, social media can open the door to skepticism about truthfulness at a time when acting in a unified manner is crucial. In fact, the question remains whether a partisan political divide about the military invasion, fueled by social media, will develop in an election year.

So what does this mean for elected leaders in the United States? It is certainly a challenging time for truthfulness here as well. The growing political divide has led to a decline in trust, even vilification, of people with differing views.

Furthermore, there are some elected leaders here who resort to half-facts and false narratives with the goal of “firing up” supporters and bringing in fast cash. In these politically divided times, putting out half truths as the whole truth — or floating a completely false narrative — is often seen as acceptable if it supports our party’s position over the evils of the other party.

Sadly, some of us have become complacent about our state of divisiveness. But the stakes couldn’t be higher for entire populations when truthfulness is seen as optional or inconvenient. The Russian/Ukraine conflict is a stark reminder — if we fail to seek truthfulness in elected leaders, we are likely moving on a downward slope.

Ethical leaders must be truthful and they must be unifiers if we are to triumph over conflict. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently spoke virtually to a joint gathering of the U.S. Congress, to President Biden and, in essence, to the nation. His words resonated of the stakes, “I wish you to be the leader of the world; being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0