Lee Rasch: Is ethical leadership possible?

Given these dynamics, the question remains: “Is ethical leadership possible?” It seems that the role taken by elected leaders can make a difference. Here’s an encouraging analysis. According to a 2021 report by Deloitte (an internationally recognized consulting firm), a good place to start is for individual elected officials to focus on four key characteristics: humanity, transparency, capability, and reliability. With humanity, elected leaders are basically showcasing, wherever possible, fairness in policies and programs. And at the same time, they are working to address underlying inequities in government programs. Regarding transparency, they are open with the decisions that are made wherever possible. And they communicate to citizen stakeholder groups in a way that conveys the humanity of government. In terms of capability, elected leaders must demonstrate (and promote) an agency’s capability to do its job well. Whether one prefers a larger or smaller government, all citizens expect that government should deliver service as intended. And finally, with reliability, elected leaders must focus on implementing and publicizing controls that can assure that government is spending taxpayer money efficiently and effectively.