Lee Rasch: Misinformation and a deadly turn of events

Misinformation is a recognized concern for American democracy. People realize that a misinformed population may not make the best voting decisions regarding important issues. But misinformation can have a devastating social impact on communities as well. Consider the story of the river drownings in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

From 1997 to 2006, eight young people drowned in the Mississippi River, which runs adjacent to downtown La Crosse. The community was outraged by the repeated pattern of unresolved deaths by drowning and there was a pervasive rumor being circulated that the deaths were caused by a serial killer. In each case, local law enforcement found no evidence of foul play. To be as thorough as possible, the FBI was invited to conduct investigations and they too found no evidence of foul play. The conclusion of law enforcement was that the deaths were connected to the over-consumption of alcohol in nearby downtown taverns. Despite these findings, local residents were not buying it and continued to grab at the story of a serial killer.

Finally, in 2006, in an effort to steer residents away from this false rumor, a community town hall meeting was held. Hosted by the La Crosse Police Department, in collaboration with local media, the town hall meeting was a watershed event. Still the collaborative messaging, in itself, did not dramatically change people’s minds about the cause of these deaths. However, it did appear to open the door to accepting that there may be other conclusions to draw.

Meanwhile, the City Council, La Crosse Police Department, the La Crosse Tavern League and the three La Crosse institutions of higher education began taking a number of steps to address the issue, ranging from safety barriers at the levy to student awareness campaigns. The focus was to address the culture of binge drinking.

An ambitious effort that especially stood out was Operation Riverwatch. Led by Sigma Gamma Tau fraternity at the University of Wisconsin La Crosse, a cadre of student volunteers were recruited to patrol the levy in Riverside Park on weekends during the academic year. They partnered with the student organizations at Viterbo University and Western Technical College. The effort was deemed a success.

It is not surprising that a student-led initiative would produce good results in the short term. More remarkably, when those early student champions graduated the next students behind them picked up the mantle. Operation Riverwatch continued for 14 years, being passed on from one generation of students to the next! Furthermore, all three campuses were actively involved. In an October 2019 analysis, it was reported that volunteers, on average, turned 700 people away from the river … each year. Without question, lives were saved!

But this story has an unfortunate footnote. With the spring of 2020 came the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The three higher education institutions suspended classes and ultimately moved all programs to remote learning. Extracurricular activities (including Operation Riverwatch) were halted.

In the spring of 2022, Hamud Faal, a UW-La Crosse student, drowned in the Mississippi River. He was last seen walking late at night near Riverside Park. We can only speculate whether he would have been turned away from the river if Operation Riverwatch was in place.

Operation Riverwatch accomplished several important things. First of all, it likely saved lives. Over a 14-year span, the volunteers turned people away from the river nearly 10,000 times. Even if only a very small percentage were sufficiently intoxicated to reach the water’s edge and fall in, tragedies were averted. Operation Riverwatch also provided data to counter the misinformation surrounding the river drownings. Prior to 2006, most people couldn’t imagine intoxicated people wandering on their own, toward the river after 2 am. Yet the tracking data showed that indeed, that is exactly what was happening.

The Operation Riverwatch story serves as a reminder of the challenges faced in countering strongly held beliefs in theories or rumors. The dissemination of the facts from trusted sources can set the stage for changing minds and beliefs. The community town hall meeting in 2006 served that purpose. It was the first step. However, it took follow-up action to produce results (no drowning deaths) and to provide the data in support of the effort.

There is no question, countering misinformation can be difficult. It may mean running counter to the beliefs of family, friends and neighbors. But it is important to take the first step. In the case of Operation Riverwatch, the collaborative town hall meeting played an important role.

