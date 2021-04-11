Lee Rasch: Our electoral process ... a vicious cycle

We are living in a time when our nation is politically divided and trust in governmental leadership is reaching new lows, according to sources such as Gallup and the Pew Research Center.
At the same time, campaign spending has dramatically increased. The final tally for the cost of elections nationwide in 2020 is approaching $14 billion.
While some of the spending is directed at supporting the candidate of choice, much of it is targeted at tearing down the opposing political party...whom we don’t trust. Huge amounts of money comes from unidentified sources known as “dark money”. The net result is a complex and destructive vicious cycle.
A vicious cycle is defined as “a sequence of reciprocal cause and effect in which two or more elements intensify and aggravate each other, leading inexorably to a worsening of the situation.” Clearly, we are here. No doubt, there are other contributing and compounding factors. Some news and social media outlets find the divisiveness to be profitable, therefore advantageous. The conflict in the electoral process is good for business. And it all adds to the ‘worsening of the situation’.
While it may sometimes seem we are in a hopeless situation, there are meaningful steps we can take to break out of this cycle.
First, let’s look at the current electoral process in Wisconsin, starting with partisan primaries. On the surface, it appears that this process sets the stage for selecting the best party representatives for the general election.
Unfortunately, the partisan primary, which is typically a low turnout election, has become the sorting station for candidates with the most extreme views. An elected official who works in a bipartisan manner runs the risk of being “primaried” in the next election. Yet the most complex problems facing our state and our nation often require bipartisan solutions.
The primary election is the point of the electoral process with the fewest combined votes. Yet it is at this point where we are more likely to bring forward candidates that take a combative, partisan stance, rather than represent the collective interests of their entire constituency.
There is an alternative...nonpartisan primary elections. This type of primary can allow up to five finalists to advance to the general election. The larger voter turnout in the general election allows more voters to weigh in, which can diminish the process of “primarying” an incumbent for failing to put the interest of the political party above the voters as a whole.
There are problems in the general election too. The primary election process leads to fewer meaningful choices in the general election. Under the current process it is often heard that voters feel they are choosing between “the lesser of two evils.” And in cases where three or more candidates are on the ballot for the general election, it is very possible that the individual with the most votes did not receive a majority of the votes.
instant runoff voting
instant runoff votingA growing number of states are embracing the concept of Instant Runoff Voting, in which each voter ranks candidates according to preference. A candidate who gets more than 50% of first-choice votes wins. If no candidate reaches that threshold, however, the candidate with the fewest first-choice votes is eliminated and their ballots are recounted based on the voter’s second choice. The process repeats until someone gets a majority.
As of July 2020, 18 states use Instant Runoff Voting in some aspect of their electoral process. Supporters contend that Instant Runoff Voting promotes majority support, discourages negative campaigning and provides more choice for voters.
In Wisconsin, bipartisan state legislation (called Final Five Voting) has been introduced to implement nonpartisan primary elections and Instant Runoff Voting in general elections for federally elected positions.
A step forwardThe Final Five Voting legislation warrants consideration. Admittedly, the bill is not all-encompassing. The proposed legislation does not include Final Five Voting for state or local offices. Furthermore, there is a need to find better ways to encourage next generation candidates to seek political office for the right reasons. However, with bipartisan sponsorship, it is a sign that the problems we are experiencing are recognized across party lines. Clearly, the Final Five Voting bill is a serious step forward in countering the partisanship that is fracturing our democracy. Of course, change can be difficult to embrace. However, for those concerned about changing the electoral process in Wisconsin, please remember: While in a vicious cycle, we are not protecting the status quo...rather we are protecting the ‘worsening of the situation.’
Lee Rasch is executive director of LeaderEthics-Wisconsin