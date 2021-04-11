Lee Rasch: Our electoral process ... a vicious cycle

First, let’s look at the current electoral process in Wisconsin, starting with partisan primaries. On the surface, it appears that this process sets the stage for selecting the best party representatives for the general election.

Unfortunately, the partisan primary, which is typically a low turnout election, has become the sorting station for candidates with the most extreme views. An elected official who works in a bipartisan manner runs the risk of being “primaried” in the next election. Yet the most complex problems facing our state and our nation often require bipartisan solutions.

The primary election is the point of the electoral process with the fewest combined votes. Yet it is at this point where we are more likely to bring forward candidates that take a combative, partisan stance, rather than represent the collective interests of their entire constituency.

There is an alternative...nonpartisan primary elections. This type of primary can allow up to five finalists to advance to the general election. The larger voter turnout in the general election allows more voters to weigh in, which can diminish the process of “primarying” an incumbent for failing to put the interest of the political party above the voters as a whole.