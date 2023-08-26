The 2024 election cycle may bring surprises but there is one certainty. It will be the most expensive election, by far, in U.S. history.

We know this because there are virtually no legislative constraints on where money is from and how much money is spent. This has impacted Wisconsin in a big way and promises to escalate if we simply look the other way.

During the 2008 presidential campaign, the Federal Elections Commission stopped a conservative nonprofit group called Citizens United from airing a negative film about candidate Hillary Clinton, stating it was too close to the primary election.

In response, the well-funded group challenged campaign finance rules and in 2010 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 majority that corporations, unions and other outside groups can spend unlimited money on elections. Most constraints on campaign finance flew out the window.

As in the rest of life, actions sometimes have unintended consequences. The Citizens United ruling was initially believed to benefit Republican candidates because they were the major recipients of big corporate dollars. But over the next 14 years, campaign spending patterns morphed into a different animal. Consider this:

The Wisconsin State Supreme Court race in 2023 was the most expensive state supreme court election in U.S. history. $42 million was spent, with more than $28 million coming from out of state sources.

The 2022 WI Senate race cost over $205 million, more than 6 times the spending over the highly-contested 2010 race.

The historical benefit to Republican candidates has eroded and in the last cycle, Democrats out-raised them two to one. Spending in both parties is skyrocketing.

$8.9 billion was spent on federal elections in 2022. And of this amount, 1 out of every $13 spent came from 12 mega-donors.

In terms of out-of-control spending, campaign finance dwarfs everything else. And the problems grow deeper. As election spending goes up, a disproportionate amount of the big bucks comes from a relatively small number of political action committees and mega-donors. Most disturbing the messaging from this relatively small group is divisive and often extreme, adding fuel to growing mistrust among American citizens.

Here in Wisconsin, a 2024 battleground state, the situation is magnified. According to the latest Georgetown Institute of Politics and Public Service Battleground Civility Poll, more than 71% of voters are expressing a higher level of concern over the degree of polarization in politics. Yet the voices of these voters are being drowned out by the amplified voices of PACs and mega-donors.

Clearly, we should be concerned. Problems like this do not fix themselves. There is a national effort underway to counter these dynamics, a constitutional amendment to enable federal and state governments to pass laws regulating campaign finance.

Though it is a monumental task, the amendment, named For Our Freedom, has already made progress across the nation; 21 states have passed resolutions in support. American Promise, the organization leading the effort, is placing a strong emphasis in Wisconsin. Representatives have been attending county fairs, including the recent La Crosse County Interstate Fair, gathering signatures in support of the amendment. They have been making headway statewide.

To date, 170 counties, cities and municipalities have passed non-binding resolutions calling for support for the For Our Freedom Amendment. On a hopeful note, the average approval rate for these referenda is 81%. In fact, the combined population of these communities exceeds 61% of the entire population of the state of Wisconsin. These numbers are not small.

Even with overwhelming popular support, there is an uphill climb ahead. The big-moneyed forces do not want to surrender their outsized influence, and they are willing to use their financial leverage against efforts to change the system. It’s daunting when the very thing needing to be fixed is being used against the process to fix it.

Despite these challenges, this is a journey worth taking. The U.S. Constitution has been amended 27 times and each time the voices of citizens played a vital role. The organization leading this effort, American Promise, is a national, nonprofit, non-partisan, grassroots organization that advocates for a 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution.

The amendment would allow the U.S. Congress and states to set reasonable limits on campaign spending in elections. You can learn more about their efforts at americanpromise.net. You can and should add your voice in support.