Lee Rasch: Representative government or partisan government

After leaving Independence Hall, Benjamin Franklin was asked by Elizabeth Wiling Powel, “Well, Doctor, what have we got ... a republic or a monarchy?” Franklin’s answer was, “A republic, if you can keep it.”

His response was in apparent reference to the fragile balance required in the government model as intended. It is an interesting story. The message is as true today as it was in 1787.

What do we expect of elected officials in our American democracy? The question is a vital one and not as simple as it seems on the surface. Digging deeper, we find several important phrases. Let’s break it down.

First of all, there is the widely used expression American democracy, (self disclosure: I use it frequently).Yet nowhere is the term “democracy” used in the Declaration of Independence or the U.S. Constitution. The American founders designed a representative democracy (as opposed to a direct democracy such as used in Ancient Greece). The Founders preferred the term “republic” to “democracy” because it described a system they generally preferred.