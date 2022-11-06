Lee Rasch: Support efforts to reign in campaign spending

These terms come to mind when thinking about the November 2022 mid-term elections. It is concerning. Our republic was built upon core principles of democracy within a constitutional framework. Are we losing touch with those principles? Are there cracks forming in the framework?

Look at the sky rocketing costs of elections. Kantar, a renowned data analysis/consulting firm, estimates the national campaign costs for the midterm elections in the United States at $7.8 billion…a solid increase from the 2018 midterms. Furthermore, they rated Wisconsin as a top spending state. Sadly, much of the increased spending is on ads that are negative and misleading.

I am reminded of an experience in 1991, when I was attending a higher education meeting in Green Bay. It was held in the hotel adjacent to a casino. The host was welcoming our group and he led off with the statement, “There is no question, people have plenty of money.”

I thought, what an odd statement to make during this time of high inflation and a depressed economy. The host went on to describe the business side of the casino. They were doing gangbusters. I then realized that he meant that people have plenty of money to spend on things they believe may pay off for them … despite the odds.

Both parties recognize that it takes a well-organized effort to raise these massive amounts of money. Campaign finance typically falls into three categories …funds raised by the candidate, funds raised by political action committees (PACs) and funds raised by party committees. In Wisconsin, there are limits established for contributions to each candidate. But there are few restrictions on the amounts and fund transferability for PACs and party committees.

It should be noted that the candidates’ fundraising prowess is a major determinant of the support received from PACs and party committees. Essentially, money follows money. As a result, campaign fundraising, among other things, is a major drain on the time of newly elected members of Congress.

As reported in US Term Limits, newly elected Congressional representatives are expected to spend half of their working hours fundraising…not on legislation. They are essentially telemarketers whose top priority is to raise money for re-election. Both the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Republican National Committee (RNC) direct the phone bank operations. A close companion to the dramatically increased expense for campaigns is political divisiveness. Research shows that emotional stories are more likely to trigger reactions. For content that goes viral on social media, the most common emotions are anger, fear/anxiety, or positivity. Campaigns are aware that this formula works for fundraising as well as political ads.

Unfortunately, there is a notable emphasis on anger, fear, and anxiety, often in the form of extreme positions laced with exaggeration and misinformation. As reported in the August 30 issue of The Dispatch, one House member, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said he was “very concerned about the influence of certain members over the party and its leadership and the direction of our conference.” In his words, “The crazies of the party grab headlines and raise money off the small dollar donors. Those stunts do nothing for the (party) agenda but do everything to line their campaign pockets.”

Of course, these congressional members recognize that they can raise money by inciting controversy as an alternative to spending hours at the phone bank. Unfortunately, the fundraising imbalance comes at a cost. In a 2021 survey of congressional staffers, it was determined that a significant number of senior-level staff members believe Congress isn’t doing its job. Ninety-five percent said polarization has caused legislative ideas that should be noncontroversial to fail. The people on the inside know that the system is broken.

In the 2022 election cycle, divisiveness has become simply nasty. Numerous studies have shown that negative political ads work. They fire up the base supporters. And they may sway the undecided voters, or simply turn them off all together … a form of voter suppression.

During this election cycle in Wisconsin, candidates and political action committees have been flooding the airwaves with negative ads. To inform voters, WisPolitics tracks these ads in Ad Watch, available at https://www.wispolitics.com/ad-watch. Be forewarned, it is a long list. In Wisconsin, considered a battleground state, a clear pattern is developing. Election advertising is beginning earlier and earlier. In years’ past, election advertising emerged three or four months prior to the fall election. In the 2022 election cycle, political advertising for the November election began pre-primary, in January. The ads were predominantly negative.

Negative political ads are considered one factor in the growing political divide and the breakdown of trust in government as well as in public and private institutions. When the US Supreme Court issued the Citizens United decision in 2010, it removed most of the limits on campaign spending, including dark money contributions (campaign funds from unidentified sources). The flood gates opened.

What can citizens do to reverse this pattern? In the long run, we should support efforts to reign in campaign spending. Groups like America Promise are promoting a constitutional amendment; 22 states (of the 38 needed) have signed on. Within the last week, enough signatures were obtained in the State of Maine to place the constitutional amendment on the November 2023 ballot. The primary citizen concern was out of control spending leading to excessive negative ads. Wisconsin has yet to come on board. It is a steep uphill climb. But we should recognize that the climb only becomes steeper if the pattern of campaign spending and increased divisiveness continues to dig us into a deeper hole.

We need to focus on the immediate situation as well. The Nov. 8 election is finally here. The potential impact of pervasive negative political ads is voter suppression. This simply means people like you and me get so turned off by the seeming unrelenting negativity, we do not go to the polls. We should not accept this. We should vote.