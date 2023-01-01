Lee Rasch: The Case for Ethical Leadership

Politics is often a nasty business for elected officials, especially in the lead up to an election. Votes taken or statements made can easily end up in attack ads. We’re all familiar with the ads where the color is removed leaving unflattering photos or video clips. Of course, if the vote was taken or the statement was made, the ad may showcase a single statement placed in an entirely misleading context. Nonetheless, it partially explains why some elected officials are very guarded in their words and actions.

During a recent trip to the grocery store, I ran into a friend I hadn’t seen for some time. As we were updating one another on our life situations I mentioned my involvement with an organization called LeaderEthics, where we promote ethical leadership among elected officials. Before I could describe the work of the group, he interrupted me and said: “Ethics? Hmmm … if you are involved with ethics, then tell me how you would resolve… .” He then proceeded to describe a hypothetical dilemma, one that offered only two equally bad choices. Rather than addressing his proposed dilemma, I responded that ethical leadership is not about perfection in leadership performance, nor is it about ethical choices that are either absolutely right or absolutely wrong. Rather, it is about following principles, to the best of our ability, that will guide our actions in a learning process — essentially learning to do good work. I went on to explain that there are lots of principles for ethical behavior (don’t steal, for instance) and lots of principles for leadership. But there are four principles that stand out in defining ethical leadership. They are to be truthful, to be transparent, to be a unifier and to work to support the needs of one’s entire constituency. These principles are applicable for leaders in business, education, health care (literally every field) and should apply to leaders in the political world as well. He paused to ponder this, then we shifted topics. After a few final words, we parted ways. As I reflected on this exchange, I realized that my friend had a point.

In today’s political environment, it can seem that we are frequently faced with poor options, primarily because we don’t know who to trust.

The Gallup organization has been doing studies on trust for decades. They report that the trust levels for political leaders, and institutions in general, are at an all-time low. In the words of Warren Buffet, “Trust is like the air we breathe — when it’s present, nobody really notices; when it’s absent, everybody notices.” Most people believe that truthfulness and transparency, if reinforced through authenticity, leads to improved trust. Authenticity is a practice, developed consciously and consistently. Authenticity is being true to yourself, and transparency is sharing that truth through words, behaviors and actions. People tend to gravitate toward leaders who demonstrate authenticity. In 2019 study by Pew Research, 91% of Americans said it is essential for someone in high political office to be honest and ethical. Furthermore, there were virtually no partisan differences in this assessment, with Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents at 90% and Republicans and Republican leaners at 91%

But what happens when an elected leader expresses authenticity, yet lacks truthfulness and transparency? A leader who consciously and consistently blames others for the state of affairs may appear to be authentic. This can fire up the base of support and may garner votes. Yet for many voters, this resembles the dilemma my friend described — selecting between two bad choices. The result is a general breakdown in trust. Essentially, it is an erosion of the democratic principles of our republic.

Electoral reforms are needed to break out of this state of erosion. For example, the partisan primary system rewards party loyalty above truthfulness and transparency. And it completely disregards the role of functioning as a unifier who works to represent all constituents. Yet, to enact and sustain electoral reforms, we need champions who will place the nation’s interest above the political party. In simple terms, ethical leaders need electoral reforms. At the same time, electoral reforms need ethical leaders.

Building voter support for people who will respond to this reciprocal need is at the heart of the dilemma. However, in the case of this dilemma, there are real choices.