Lee Rasch: What to we expect? What do we accept?

If your New Year’s resolution was to view fewer political ads, good luck with that. Unless you decide to unplug from media altogether you’re already in the thick of it. Political ads began running in early January. And the campaign fundraising reports indicate this will be a banner year for candidate spending.

We can expect a full 10 months of negative ads. It leads to an interesting question: what do we expect from elected leaders?

Ideally, elected officials should be role models for ethical behavior. They should be truthful, transparent with public information and unifiers that work to represent their entire constituency. In fact, those characteristics seem reasonable for just about any profession, be it the leaders of the businesses we sup-port, or for the schools our children attend. Admittedly, we are sometimes disappointed. People are not perfect. But clearly, we expect ethical leadership in just about every other field besides politics. Why is that the case?

Unfortunately, political party loyalty becomes a complicating factor. In a 2019 Pew Research report, 55% of Republicans say Democrats are “more immoral” when compared with other Americans; 47% of Democrats say the same about Republicans. The response from both parties represented a dramatic increase from the Pew study three years prior.

The report adds that 75% of Democrats say Republicans are “more closed-minded” than other Americans, while 64% of Republicans say the same about Democrats. When we hold a low level of regard for members of the other political party, it is a logical extension that we hold a similar level of regard for elected leaders from the other party.

Another compounding factor is the lack of trust in information. One area of partisan conflict involves the inability to agree on “basic facts.” Overall, 73% of the public – including 77% of Republicans and 72% of Democrats – say that voters in both parties “not only disagree over plans and policies, but also cannot agree on the basic facts.”

Many Americans distrust the information from social media sources (48%) and Cable television news (41%). Moreover, 64% of Americans (nearly two-thirds) find it hard to tell what’s true when elected officials speak! Against this backdrop, it is an uphill battle for an elected leader to establish himself or herself as someone who stands for truthfulness, transparency and unification.

But fortunately people believe we still have an opportunity to improve the political climate. The study by Pew Research also determined that 84% of adults believe it is possible to improve Americans’ confidence in the federal government. Furthe-more, 86% of adults believe it is possible to improve American’s confidence in each other. If this is the case, then this brings us to the second question…what do we accept?

If we expect ethical leadership in business, education, health care and other fields, why would we accept that it cannot occur in politics? Can elected leaders work to support their entire constituency, not just the simple majority that voted for them? Can elected leaders recognize that supporters of the other political party are not the enemy, rather they are people with different needs and views?

Apparently, Americans believe, in general, these things are possible. But if we don’t use the tools we have…our public voice, our funds and our vote…we are openly accepting something that, in all other walks of life, would be clearly unacceptable. Our tools and our numbers may seem small. However, in the words of Margaret Mead, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.”

