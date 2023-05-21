Who is to blame for the current partisan divide in our country? It’s a challenging question.

Our nation has gone through periods of severe division at various times in our history. In the 1860s we were embroiled in a deadly civil war. In the late 1960s, we were divided over the war in Vietnam. Yet most scholars consider the divide we’re experiencing today to be somewhat different from those in years past, more focused on principle rather than policy.

As a consequence, there are growing concerns over the impact of today’s divisiveness and it goes beyond politics. There are significant costs associated with our political divisiveness. Some of the most pressing issues, such as reducing gun violence and managing immigration, go unresolved because many viable steps are taken off the table at the outset.

The political divisiveness has led to reduced trust in core institutions. In fact, one of the worst consequences of our current political climate is the spike in feelings of alienation many of us are experiencing in our relationships with family members, neighbors, former friends, and coworkers who differ from us politically. A 2019 Georgetown University poll found that more than two-thirds of respondents believed that the United States is on the verge of civil war.

So, how did we get here? Let’s look at three independent studies. Studies by Pew Research covered a 30-year period. They indicate the political divide in the United States evolved over the past three decades. In the period from 1994 to 2014, the views of members of the two major political parties began to migrate to the polar extremes.

Pew found the percentage of Democrats whose views are liberal on all or most policy issues has nearly doubled (from 30% in 1994 to 56% in 2014). The respondents who who declared they are consistently liberal has quadrupled (from 5% to 23%) in the same timeframe. Meanwhile an ideological shift among Republicans also occurred, though at a lower level. In 1994, 45% of Republican respondents defined themselves as right-of-center, with 13% declaring themselves as consistently conservative. Those figures were up to 53% and 20% in 2014.

In the decade following (2014 to today), Pew Research discovered the pattern had shifted. Though Democrats continued to become more liberal, Republicans moved much farther to the right. The most recent Pew Research analysis finds that, on average, Democrats and Republicans are farther apart ideologically today than at any time in the past 50 years. Additionally, they reported that in the U.S. Congress the “middle ground” Democrats and Republicans have virtually vanished.

In a recent FiveThirtyEight/Ipsos study, it was determined that Americans blame politicians and the media for stoking divisions. When asked about what specific groups or ideas might be driving polarization, there was a fair amount of consensus from Democrat and Republican respondents on the four leading contributors: politicians, wealthy donors, social media companies and mainstream media outlets. However, the two parties differed in their views how these contributors drove increased polarization. It’s interesting to note there was consensus among Democratic and Republican respondents regarding the lowest factor driving polarization … people in our local community.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive 2020 survey of 20,000 people by Gallop and the Knight Foundation found 84% of respondents believe bias in the news media is to blame for political division in this country. Given the size of the study group, this is a significant number to report. However, it is also important to note, the same survey showed that, despite the concerns about bias, 84% believe the media “can serve as a healing force” for the political divide.

The expanded use of social media is a significant factor as well. The study by University of Southern California Annenberg Center for Public Relations concluded that in a polarized society, extreme voices disproportionately influence the conversation. In the social media environment, many politically motivated journalists prefer to report stories with sharply contrasting views, over ones that express the nuances of a complex issue. Furthermore, in their social media analysis, they found that the more polarizing the issue, the more likely it is driven by sources known to produce misinformation.

They conclude that as long as the political extremes benefit from both traditional and social media promoting their agendas, polarization will continue. However, the Annenberg Center study also noted that positive change is possible when more rational voices enter the conversation in a non-confrontational manner. This is a key point. When the voices of the people in the middle are included, they can improve the divisive climate.

So how do we encourage more from the voices in the middle? Many of us would prefer to remain silent rather than get caught in the middle of a conflict. Some of the major conflicts between political parties have migrated from the national and state arena to the local level. As a result, local school boards, county boards and city councils are charged with political conflict.

Given this climate, it may be helpful to look for resources in conflict resolution. Peter T. Coleman, founder of the Political Courage Challenge, developed an online process to help shape new habits and norms for political tolerance and “courageous compassion.” He describes it as a personalized boot camp for building a healthier national culture and repairing broken relationships across differences.

The national nonprofit organization Braver Angels is a also good resource. They offer public workshops focused on depolarizing our own views and becoming better able to engage in meaningful discussion with people who have opposing views. Braver Angels has a presence in most states, including Wisconsin.

At the practical level, the Bridging Divides Initiative at Princeton University introduced new guides, Strategies for De-escalating Destructive Conflict at School Board Meetings, which offer elected officials, law enforcement agencies, and members of the public concrete strategies to prepare for potentially contentious public school board meetings. These guides include techniques to recognize and de-escalate conflicts.

So, looking back at the opening question: Who is to blame for the current partisan divide in our country? Assigning blame may be tempting but the answer falls back onto the shoulders of ordinary citizens. We all have a responsibility to step up to the challenge.

The common theme in depolarization approaches is increased listening and speaking out in a non-confrontational manner. And this involves some practical preparation. It is recognized that one of the most dangerous aspects of polarization is moralization, a tendency to view the other side as less moral. But people do not respond well to persuasion that insults or demeans them.

Although sometimes difficult, it is far better to look for the good that is there. The data indicate this approach can improve the situation, particularly at the local level. The voice from the people in the middle has the power if we choose to use it.