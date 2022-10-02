Lee Rasch: Who do our representatives represent?

It is a concerning question. If you listen to the words of some elected officials or follow the message of political ads leading up to the November election, the answer is stark and clear. Many believe that it is the role of elected representatives to defend us against the villainous actions of the other political party. And there is data to back up this conclusion. The animosity against the opposing political party has grown exponentially in the last 25 years according to Pew Research. In 1994, 21% of Republicans had a very unfavorable view of Democrats; 17% of Democrats had a very unfavorable view of Republicans. In 2022, those numbers have grown to 62% and 54% respectively!

Political parties have become the bedrock in our government. Yet some are surprised to learn that political parties were not included in the U.S. Constitution. In fact, as reported in Constitutional Rights Foundation, when the Constitution was written in 1787, the founders thought of political parties as “factions,” acting only for their selfish interests rather than the public good. They cited instances in history when factions resorted to assassination and civil war to promote their interests.

In his farewell address, George Washington warned against hyper partisanship, “The alternate domination of one faction over another, sharpened by the spirit of revenge, natural to party dissension, which in different ages and countries has perpetuated the most horrid enormities, is itself a frightful despotism.” John Adams was more succinct, “a division of the republic into two great parties…is to be dreaded as the great political evil.” Despite these warnings, the political party system has flourished in our country.

Historically, political party system has had problems, yet it can be argued that parties can also serve the greater good. They can accommodate different interests, opinions, and views and yet provide consensus-building. Political parties can help to keep the wheels of democracy turning. They educate voters and get out the vote. They identify, train, and promote candidates to be next generation elected leaders. Political parties support efforts by candidates and incumbent elected officials in getting elected and staying elected. Perhaps most importantly, they can play a vital role in shaping legislative policy.

A concern is raised when the parties downplay, even disregard, the role of representation. Even in the most gerrymandered districts, there are constituents from across the political spectrum. And vibrant states and communities truly benefit from collective thought rather than “one size fits all” policymaking. A cornerstone of our form of government is the concept of representation for the entire constituency, rather than just the simple majority that may vote for an elected official. This seems like common sense. Unfortunately, in public statements and political ads by candidates, elected officials and party leaders, we are often seeing the vilification of the people of the “other” political party. This can lead to the outright exclusion of the public interests of large portions of citizens by the party in power.

Of even greater concern is the contagious nature of these conditions. If the party playbook for getting elected and reelected involves the vilification of the opposition, next generation candidates are likely to follow suit. Thus, the political divide continues to grow. This in turn can feed into a further breakdown in trust…a vicious cycle. Quite literally, the prophecy of Washington and Adams comes into being.

Does this mean voters shouldn’t support candidates who take a strong position on policies that are important to us? Absolutely not. Elections are an important determinant for the direction government leaders should take on important policy. Elections have consequences. The problem occurs when elected leaders specifically choose to isolate or malign the opposition to achieve a majority vote. This approach has added consequences. It divides Americans and breaks down trust. It makes it more difficult for elected leaders to find common ground solutions to some of the more complex policy issues faced. This approach is counter to the intent of the founders. They recognized that a large populous nation needed a representative model. It could not operate on the concept of “town hall meetings” alone. Indeed, John Adams looked for a representative assembly that "should be in miniature an exact portrait of the people at large." In other words, it would be as if all were present with a voice.

Elected leaders can counter the effect of this cycle if they commit, to the best of their ability, to represent their entire constituency. This is easier said than done. Party leaders may oppose these efforts as “not following the party playbook.” Constituents who feel disregarded and maligned may push back at attempts to cross party lines. The partisan media may present these attempts as suspect in terms of motive. But despite these challenges, throughout history, we have seen national, state, and local leaders who have viewed the responsibility of representation as not ending at the party level. Votes count. Yet the responsibility of representation can go beyond voting. As former La Crosse mayor and Democratic Wisconsin Assembly Representative John Medinger once stated, “Some of our constituents are not able to vote…children, for example. Yet their interests still warrant our representation as elected officials.”

What can citizens do to promote broad-based representation?

Today’s political ads are a murky mess, often misleading, and frequently containing false or grossly exaggerated information. And third-party attack ads, from vaguely identifiable sources, further distort the process. Nonetheless, some candidates, in an apparent attempt to appear tough on a policy issue, degrade the political opposition including the citizen followers. Firing up one’s base of support can win a close election. But it will likely widen the political divide in the process, creating a win/lose environment, where citizens on the losing side lose representation. When a candidate’s direct ads or public statements are targeted to the people on the other side rather than the policy positions, it should serve as a red flag for voters.

The actions of an elected official can also serve as an indicator of support for broad-based representation, or the lack thereof. If an elected official consciously avoids events and gatherings with constituents from the other side, it may be an indication that he or she is dismissive of their concerns. Of course, meeting with people who are angry or frustrated can be difficult. Yet it is an important step. During the politically divisive time when Act 10 legislation was advancing in Wisconsin, former Republican State Senator, Dan Kapanke, was one of a very small number of legislators who kept his office door open at the State Capital. And he met with constituents on both sides of this volatile issue. The willingness to meet with constituents and listen to their concerns is vital to broad based representation.

Finally, we should remember that representation is a Constitutional cornerstone for our government…political parties are not. In the recent special election for the House of Representatives in the State of Alaska, Democrat Mary Peltola won the election over Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich. Some complained that the election was flawed because a Democrat won, even though more Republican votes were cast. Those who gravitated to this belief may be overlooking the key point; that we should elect people not parties. That is what representation is all about.

Lee Rasch is executive director of Leader Ethics Wisconsin.