Among the reasons to celebrate our region is one we seldom discuss: outstanding reproductive health care.
It’s been my honor to serve on the board of Essential Health Clinic, now merging with Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. I truly believe this new partnership will guarantee ongoing access to outstanding care.
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is also committed to maintaining our community-based educational programming that reaches more than 8,000 people annually. And, as ever, no one will ever be denied service due to limited means.
But clinics throughout the country without Planned Parenthood’s support are facing dire new threats: the Trump administration has forbidden clinics receiving Title X funding from even discussing certain aspects of reproductive care.
You read that right: Politicians in Washington with no medical training have banned providers in community clinics from even mentioning lawful, medically sound procedures. Failure to comply can cost a facility its Title X funding.
This has, appropriately, been called the gag rule. As a nurse, informed patient and concerned citizen, I find this deeply alarming.
Some background: The Title X program promotes access for families of limited means to birth control and education. It was passed unanimously by the Senate and signed into law by President Nixon in 1970.
Though hard to believe now, it was a robustly bipartisan achievement. In subsequent years the federal government extended the plan’s reach by allocating Medicaid dollars for establishing family planning centers across the country, often in remote areas.
These clinics, like ours, provide services including cancer screenings, comprehensive family planning and routine physical examinations. For many patients, these clinics are their only regular contact with health-care professionals.
Most of these centers continue to rely on Title X: Funds are granted from the federal Department of Health and Human Services in blocks to the states, which have different mechanisms for their distribution. In Wisconsin, allocation has traditionally been split between the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.
The success of Title X and its affiliated clinics has been astounding: Since the 1970s, unplanned pregnancies and abortions have plummeted nationwide and, according to the Guttmacher Institute, for every dollar the federal government spends on reproductive health care, it saves $7.
These achievements notwithstanding, opposition has mounted.
At the state level, the anti-choice movement has been lamentably effective in making lawful access to comprehensive care more arduous. Such tactics have been aptly described as making abortion “feel” illegal.
Yet by targeting Title X, abortion opponents have acquired what no state legislature could: access to the exam room. By threatening to rescind funding, federal policy makers presumed doctors, nurse practitioners and nurse midwives would be sufficiently cowed and fall in line. They were wrong.
Noting the egregious invasion of privacy and limits on free speech created by the gag rule, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin was among the signatory plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging it.
In lockstep with providers across our state, they announced they would no longer accept Title X funding, standing up for quality care and patient confidentiality. While their bravery is commendable, their punishment was swift: Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin’s Title X funding the next year was reduced to zero.
Such retaliatory maneuvers reveal the true character of those who think banning a legal, private medical procedure justifies all means: when professionals insist on adhering to guidelines of best practice and medical ethics they are muzzled; and when they refuse to remain silent they are defunded.
Regardless of how you feel about abortion, this overreach should make you shudder. Imagine if we swapped out reproductive health for another area of medicine, say cardiology: what if a person you’ve never met, with no scientific background, limited what your doctor could tell you about blood pressure medications? And to the men reading this, what about urology? What if patients on Medicare were forbidden from seeking treatment for erectile dysfunction? It sounds absurd because, like the gag rule, it is.
So what can we do about it?
First, call your representatives, urge them to be vocal and unabashed in their support for fair distribution of Title X funding. Tell them you do not want the federal government dictating what you can discuss with your doctor.
Second, and more important, I urge you to support the work of Essential Health Clinic and Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. Last year in our region alone, they provided care to more than 3,400 patients, prevented 590 unwanted pregnancies and saved the public nearly $4 million tax dollars via pregnancy prevention, screening for sexually transmitted infection and Pap testing. They are the unsung heroes of our community’s health and, with our support, will remain so for generations to come.
