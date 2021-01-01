Liam Moran: Sen. Johnson fails test of leadership

Healthcare is in an evidence-based profession: clinical guidelines require supportive findings from peer-reviewed journals. Since the senator wielded his committee chairmanship to offer medical advice, his opinions deserve professional scrutiny. I asked him to send me his research.

After multiple requests, a staffer emailed me a link to the National Institutes of Health guidelines for inpatient care for patients with COVID-19. Had the staffer perused the page he sent he would have read that the NIH “recommends against the use of chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine… for the treatment of COVID-19.”

There are reasons you seldom hear medical professionals advise that something “might be incredibly effective.” First, the consumer mentality is often inappropriate in healthcare. There is no risk-free drug. Every medicine has side effects, contraindications and interactions. Something that “might” work can do harm.

This is why the Food and Drug Administration rescinded authorization for hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19: a large clinical trial found the drug offered no benefit and caused some patients’ hearts to beat erratically. Several died.