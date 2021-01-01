Liam Moran: Sen. Johnson fails test of leadership

An instructor in nursing school once observed: “When there’s one condition with lots of therapies it means there’s no good one.” If a simple problem has an effective solution there’s no reason to agonize.
COVID-19, by contrast, is a complex problem without simple solutions. We have all grown accustomed to its many injuries: illness, remote schooling, unemployment, fear, loss, and mourning. News of vaccines is joyous, but life as it was before is months away.
Gold-standard research organizations like the Centers for Disease Control reinforce what works to curb the spread: social distancing, avoiding crowds and socializing, wearing a mask, and hand hygiene.
Uncertain times require sound leadership, and not just to model good health habits: leaders can unify the communities they serve, if only to emphasize the long-term goals of temporary sacrifices.
Sen. Ron Johnson feels no such obligation. Rather than encourage adherence to scientifically researched, common sense guidelines, he undermines them. Last month he convened the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee to promote dangerous misinformation far outside the medical consensus.
At the hearing, Johnson touted the efficacy of two medicines: hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. He declared these drugs “safe and they’re cheap and they just might be incredibly effective.”
Healthcare is in an evidence-based profession: clinical guidelines require supportive findings from peer-reviewed journals. Since the senator wielded his committee chairmanship to offer medical advice, his opinions deserve professional scrutiny. I asked him to send me his research.
After multiple requests, a staffer emailed me a link to the National Institutes of Health guidelines for inpatient care for patients with COVID-19. Had the staffer perused the page he sent he would have read that the NIH “recommends against the use of chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine… for the treatment of COVID-19.”
There are reasons you seldom hear medical professionals advise that something “might be incredibly effective.” First, the consumer mentality is often inappropriate in healthcare. There is no risk-free drug. Every medicine has side effects, contraindications and interactions. Something that “might” work can do harm.
This is why the Food and Drug Administration rescinded authorization for hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19: a large clinical trial found the drug offered no benefit and caused some patients’ hearts to beat erratically. Several died.
The more dangerous problem with Johnson’s hearing is that using his platform to posit simplistic solutions enables denialism. It would be wonderful if the senator were correct, that there is an easy, extant fix that could deliver us from this disease. But there isn’t, and trying to pretend the problem away undermines the efforts we must all continue to make to keep our community healthy.
Healthcare professionals are taught to “think upstream:” rather than seeing phenomena in isolation, contextualize them and identify contributing factors. COVID’s secondary symptoms include anguish, isolation, disruption and grief. Widespread inoculation offers the promise of a beautiful, celebratory, summer. In the interim, think upstream: COVID is extremely contagious and there is no cure.
Illusion can offer a reprieve from despair. This is what makes the musings of Johnson insidiously tempting: they’re fantasy, but they encourage those hearing them to downplay the very real risks of the disease.
The burden we share in the coming months is not easy, but is familiar: stay home when possible, wash your hands, wear a mask. More important, make sure that your information is trustworthy. When in doubt, seek guidance from research bodies like the CDC and the NIH.
Leaders require the confidence of their constituents to legitimize their pursuits. Trust is precious, and is tested when one must tell a hard, necessary truth rather than a convenient lie. Sen. Johnson has failed this test, fostering delusion at a time when clarity is urgently needed. By following scientific consensus and common sense we can show him that we know better.
Liam Moran is a resident of La Crosse