Lin Huffman: Develop sustainable food systems

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has advised that climate change is already reducing food production in drier regions and that any warming beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial global temperature averages will have increasingly severe impacts on food systems and productivity.

The ways we currently produce most of our food is in fact making climate change and biodiversity loss worse.

According to the Nature Conservancy in an article, “Beyond Sustainable: A Food System to Restore the Planet,” large-scale industrialized agriculture is responsible for approximately 25% of greenhouse gas emissions, 70% of freshwater use and 80% of habitat loss.

There is a vicious feedback loop between food production and degradation of nature. Bold transformations in our food systems are key to a more positive future for people and other life on the planet.

The disruptions caused by the pandemic have awakened the world to the fact that our food systems are far more vulnerable than many realized. It has exposed just how quickly disruptions in our food systems can precipitate crisis.

If we wait until climate change impacts become even more severe and widespread, it will be too late to avoid tipping into another global crisis.