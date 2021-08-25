Lisa Johnson: How biohealth companies could lose on vaccine

While the campaign to mass-produce a highly effective COVID-19 vaccine was breathtaking in its speed, the reality is this scientific miracle was the culmination of years of research, development, and investment, including from many Wisconsin-based biohealth companies and organizations. There were many failures before the incredible successes we see today. For the developers of these vaccines, the time, costs and resources were immense.

Eroding or eliminating protections will stifle such extraordinary developments moving forward. Investors in revolutionary research — the vast majority from the private sector — will be less likely to invest knowing the real risk that the government can co-opt the end product at any time, which would have a devastating impact on Wisconsin’s growing biohealth startup community. That will have a chilling effect on all areas of pharmaceutical research, limiting Wisconsinites’ unprecedented access to medicines.