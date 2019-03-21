Our taxation and dispersal of federal revenues appears to belie many of our democratic ideals. The most recent congressional tax cut will provide the wealthiest 1 percent of the U.S. population with 83 percent of the benefits.
Those earning $5.1 million or more a year will see an average of $148,000 returned to them, as their tax rate has been reduced from 39.6 percent to 37 percent.
The tax cut bill is not as favorable for the rest of Americans. Nearly 70 percent will see their taxes increase and as many a 13 million fewer people will have health insurance, with elimination of the Affordable Care individual mandate.
The corporate rate has also been reduced, from 35 percent to 21 percent, but hardly any company pays the set rate and some giant corporations pay nothing.
Moreover, billions of corporate assets are placed outside the U.S., for which they pay little or no taxes. Approximately $100 billion in federal revenue is lost annually from this practice. Corporate taxes provide 8.5 percent of all U.S. tax revenue; barely more than 2 percent of the GDP.
In addition, about $50 billion was added to our defense budget, which is actually larger than the $716 billion reported. It has been closer to $1 trillion for more than several years.
Either number makes Russia’s defense budget, (2017) of $66.3 billion, look miniscule. Still, this will not help reduce our national debt, currently about $21 trillion.
Furthermore, despite legal requirements to do so since 1996, the Pentagon has never been audited. That totals about $20 trillion from taxpayers that is unaccountable. In fact, the tax cuts and increased defense spending will help add more than $2.3 trillion to the national debt during the next decade.
This has Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell worried and said money for the sick, poor and needy will have to be cut, specifically he targets Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.
Social Security, of course, does not add to the debt. Wage earners contribute significantly toward their retirement check. Moreover, Social Security taxes for Baby Boomers were doubled in the early 1980s for those earning $30,000 or less. Eventually, Baby Boomers accrued a trust surplus of $2.54 trillion to keep that fund solvent.
However, Reaganomics, including tax cuts for the wealthy and defense spending, helped put
America on the brink of bankruptcy and an economic depression.
On advice of Alan Greenspan, the accrued surplus was “borrowed’ for other expenses. Yet, Reagan continued to increase military spending by a staggering 51 percent over 1980 expenditures.
To ﬁnance this, he slashed federal support for domestic programs by 30 percent, transferring $70 billion of those cuts to the military. These deep cuts even shrunk meal sizes for school children.
The borrowing from Social Security was continued, until 1990. Congress then passed a Budget Enforcement Act, whereby Social Security was off-budget and could not be used to finance tax cuts or spending increases. However, G.W. Bush followed Reagan’s form, borrowing heavily from the Social Security surplus and obscuring the fact that federal taxes were not bringing in enough revenue to pay for his wars and large tax cuts for the wealthy.
It is now anticipated that Social Security benefits must be reduced by 21 percent in 2034 if reforms are not made. For 30 years, beginning with Reagan, the government has spent excess Social Security surplus funds and left lOU’s behind, in the form of treasury securities — which should be redeemed, if needed.
Mitch McConnell now promulgates this as a blueprint to follow.
It also appears again to primarily serve the wealthy and military-industrial complex at the expense of Social Security recipients, about 63 million people, plus the sick and the needy, as well as to our infrastructure and schools.
This blueprint has made life more difficult for many and has not reduced the national debt at all. Still, many seem to support and approve this habitual policy with their votes. The encouragement of the same “solution” that leaves too many Americans adversely affected and the circumstances unchanged, is duplicitous.
That “solution” primarily benefits an exclusive segment of the population and is reminiscent of the feudalistic thinking that pervaded Medieval Europe.
