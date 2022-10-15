Logan Neighborhood Association outlines opposition to referendum

The Logan Northside Neighborhood Association opposes the $194.7 million referendum.

Reduced enrollment is nothing new to La Crosse as a whole. This referendum has been thrust upon us with undue urgency and with very little transparency. We question the accuracy, distribution, and interpretation of the surveys. As an active neighborhood association, we were never involved in early “focus group” decisions. We are available to provide input on pursuing less detrimental, more out-of-the-box solutions that will help us preserve our neighborhood community.

Based on questions and comments that were submitted from our community members through various platforms, our hosting of a forum with the superintendent and attendance of the information sessions we have concerns in three categories.

Community Impact:

This referendum does not take into consideration the adverse effects the plan would have on the northside community. We should learn from our past instead of repeating it. A Sept. 25 opinion letter written by the Logan High history teachers details these concerns.

Northside businesses rely on students being able to bike or walk to work after school. With an hour-long bus ride and homework to complete, students will need to decide between homework and income. Where will northside businesses get their work force? They won’t have students coming to their businesses over the lunch hour.

Homeowners in this area will also suffer from property value decline.

Transportation:

Lincoln Middle School and Longfellow Middle School have 43.6% and 44.7% of students on free and reduced lunch (respectively). Over 62% of Logan Middle School students receive free or reduced lunch. This is more than the state average of 38%. We are worried the families on the northside and French Island will have difficulties affording transportation for their high school students.

In DOT studies, 40% of people over 15 years of age in the city of La Crosse do not drive. We need neighborhood school locations that support walking or biking to school to encourage and ensure educational success.

La Crosse’s City Vision 2040 plan is built around walkable and bikeable cities. Putting a school on the far south side of town does not fit into this plan.

The proposed site offers only practice fields, no varsity stadium. Many sports will require alternative fields throughout the city. Providing additional busing is not a tolerable or reasonable solution. The extra time required for transportation will affect students’ schedules and responsibilities.

The school district’s “plan” to add three bus routes (a 25-minute ride) to school is grossly inaccurate. Whereas it may take a vehicle 25 minutes to traverse town during a low traffic time. During the morning rush hour, making multiple stops, it would exceed 25 minutes.

Equity Gap:As mentioned above, Logan Middle School has the highest percentage of students on free and reduced lunches (62% vs 43 & 44%) which implies a level of poverty not seen on the south side.

For high school students with younger siblings, it will be impossible to meet before or after school responsibilities. (They will be sitting on a bus.)

A similar impact will be seen regarding extra-curricular interests — how will they get to school early or stay late without proper transportation in order to participate?

A study conducted by the National Education Policy Center found that, “Specifically, low-wealth and minority communities tend to be inordinately and negatively affected by consolidation initiatives.” “Consolidation proposals involving low-wealth and minority communities especially need to be very carefully reviewed, with community participation strongly cultivated. School districts can suffer irreversible damage if consolidation occurs.”

We demand a serious option that involves continuing our current relationships with WTC, Viterbo, and UW-La Crosse. They currently offer amazing programs and real-life opportunities to our high school students. New, on-site technology is not our first and only option.

We insist on a better plan. The input of all stakeholders requires due consideration. We need educational options that can serve our students and our community partners in a thoughtful, respectful and fiscally responsible manner.