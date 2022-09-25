Logan teachers: Plan revives historical injustices that have plagued North Side

In the classic film “Back to the Future,” Marty McFly accidentally travels back in time to the 1950s. While he’s there, he corrects injustices in order to fix the future. In 2022, the School District of La Crosse is seemingly taking the opposite tack with their proposal to consolidate Logan and Central. We are going back to the past, but in the process reviving historical injustices that have long plagued the North Side of La Crosse.

As history teachers, we oppose this particular plan to build a new high school on the far South Side of La Crosse. Put simply, it’s bad for North Side students and it shows a fundamental misunderstanding of the history of La Crosse and the dynamics at play between the north and south ends of town.

Let’s start with a short primer. Until 1871, the North Side of La Crosse was a separate city connected to La Crosse via one, single road made of wood planks (today Copeland Avenue/the Causeway/Highway 53). When it joined the city proper, the North Side had a reputation of being rougher, more blue collar, and more dangerous … in other words, it was the “bad side” of town.

Starting in 1878, when the first high school was built in La Crosse at Eighth and Main, North Side students had to make the time consuming trek down that wood plank road to get to class and get their education. In 1909, a new high school opened even further on the South Side of La Crosse at what’s now Weigent Park. That school, known as “Old Central,” operated until 1967.

Not surprisingly, by the nineteen-teens, North Side leaders were advocating for a high school of their own as the current situation was not equitable for kids who had the misfortune of living on the north end of La Crosse. In January 1928, their vision came to fruition as Logan High School was dedicated at the current site of Logan Middle. Unfortunately for the kids who went there, the new school did not solve the economic and social disparities between the North and South sides.

Since the prevailing view was that students attending Central were college bound and students attending Logan were bound for the factory floor, nothing about the schools were equal. When lockers and textbooks wore out on the South Side, they made their way north. What was no longer good enough for Central students was just fine for kids going to Logan. This is not hyperbole. In 1968, girls at Logan couldn’t shower in gym class because of mold and stagnant water, while Central students attended class in a (then) new facility.

This system of “separate but unequal” persisted until 1979 when “new” Logan High opened at its present site on Ranger Drive. Under the visionary leadership of legendary superintendent Dick Swantz and with a strong push from North Side business leaders and parents, the new school ensured that growing up on Prospect Street meant you’d get the same opportunities as someone growing up on Losey Boulevard. Furthermore, the acrimony that once characterized relations between Logan and Central slowly faded away. Today, Logan and Central may enjoy a healthy cross-town rivalry — who wins the Ark is a big deal — but our staffs work together and relationships are congenial.

While we may be biased, we believe that today Logan High School is amongst the best high schools in the country. As a faculty we call ourselves the “Logan Family” for a reason. Logan High is a school that cares about kids and makes sure they leave our building with a world-class education. Knowing the long history of historical trauma endured by North Siders gives one a better understanding of why there are so many “Vote No” and “Save Logan” signs visible all over the North Side today.

Logan is interwoven in the DNA of North La Crosse. It is an indelible part of its identity. It’s been nearly 100 years since La Crosse had one high school. If this referendum passes, it’s once again North Side students and families who will bear the burden of longer travel times. For students who miss the bus, it’s once again North Side students who will be more at risk of not graduating when they can’t get to school.

For parents and businesses, it’s the North Side once again who will lose their identity. No one will deny that budgetary and population trends have created a challenging environment for the School District of La Crosse. But as history teachers, we believe we should use history as a lesson not to repeat. Though not all of us are opposed to consolidation outright, the current proposal’s disregard for the North Side community makes it untenable to us.

Just for once, let’s not solve big problems on the backs of kids from the North Side. For those aforementioned reasons, we urge you to vote no. Onward, Logan!