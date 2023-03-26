Several months ago, the Logan High School social studies department wrote a guest editorial encouraging voters to defeat the proposed consolidation of Logan and Central high schools.

Much of our rationale was centered around the history of education in La Crosse and the inequitable challenges North Side children would have faced with a school located on the far South Side of the city. Our core belief was people in La Crosse want and support strong public schools, but want schools that make sense for our community. That is why we are asking for your support of the upcoming operating referendum April 4. Without proper funding, the long tradition of outstanding schools in La Crosse will be put in serious jeopardy, regardless of whether Logan and Central continue to exist as separate facilities or become consolidated.

The most veteran staff in La Crosse started in the early 1990s, which coincides with the pinnacle of school funding for our district. Since then, the state has imposed revenue limits to slow property tax increases (ostensibly a good thing for taxpayers, but with the fiscal effect of handcuffing school districts); they abandoned their 2/3 funding formula, and they balanced budgets post-Act 10 on the backs of public schools who, in turn, balanced their budgets on the backs of teachers. The net effect is that La Crosse Schools are losing $3,200 per pupil compared to 2009, and veteran teachers — adjusted for inflation — are taking home $15,545 less than they did in 2009. The resulting turnover in experienced staff has been detrimental to the health of the district.

Unfortunately, the stopgap measure the district is left with to mitigate the damage caused by the state is operating referendums. In 2018, voters overwhelmingly approved one that is set to expire next year. We hope that support continues. Although we opposed the school consolidation referendum that failed, we would caution voters that this referendum is not a referendum on the popularity of the district. It is about supporting our children at Logan, Central and all of our other excellent schools.

Put simply, it costs money to run good schools and for the past 20 years the district has consistently been asked to do more with less. If this referendum fails and the district is forced to cut teachers and programs, it’s our kids who will bear the brunt of it. As teachers at Logan — where it’s always a great day to be a Ranger — we feel blessed to live and work in a beautiful area with a history of outstanding schools. We urge you to vote “Yes” on April 4, to help that history of great public education in La Crosse continue into the future.

Eric Martin, Carrie Harings, Steve Duffrin, Tammy Gruen, Brock Harney, Brad Masche, Sara Krueger, Leah Genz

Photos: 2022 Logan High School commencement