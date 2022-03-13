Lorrie Lisek: Celebrating women in sustainable transportation

It’s hard to imagine what kind of a future our ancestors may have envisioned or hoped for those of us who would come after them.

Take for example Bertha Benz, the groundbreaking German auto pioneer and inventor who worked side by side with her husband, Carl Benz. On Aug. 5, 1888, she was the first person to drive an internal combustion engine automobile over a long distance, field testing the Benz Patent-Motorwagen, inventing brake lining and solving several mechanical and practical problems during the 65-mile trip.

Bertha’s work brought the Patent-Motorwagen worldwide attention and got the company its first sales. She held patents for some of her improvements, but because she was married, the credit went to her husband.

Today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports just 15 percent of the 9.1 million Americans in the transportation and goods movement sectors are women. A 2019 study by the Mineta Transportation Institute at San Jose State University cited a lack of female role models and mentors as a significant deterrent to women joining the transportation industry.

We need that to change, not only by ensuring positions are available for women in those sectors but by making sure those women are lifting up the next generation coming after them.

Yet women hold just 32 percent of positions in the renewable energy and fuels field, 45 percent of which are administrative.

At the same time, Women have held high-ranking positions in the transportation and energy sectors of federal administrations since the 1980s. Elizabeth Dole was the first female Secretary of Transportation from 1983 to 1987 and Hazel O’Leary became the first female and African-American Secretary of Energy in 1993.

Current Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, appointed by President Biden and confirmed February 2021, is just the second woman to hold the position.

In the Clean Cities program, 57 percent of the coordinators leading the more than 75 coalitions across the nation are women. I am proud to serve beside them.

In addition to the trailblazing women who came before us and the leaders in the public and private sectors, there are unsung female heroes around us each and every day who make small decisions to ensure a brighter future for all of us. They are women who bike or walk when possible to help reduce emissions, avoid drive through lanes to reduce idling, turn off lights when they leave a room or unplug idle electronics to conserve energy and make critical purchasing decisions for their households that embrace more fuel- and energy-efficient options.

We all owe a debt of gratitude to the women who came before us and those working today for a better tomorrow.

Wisconsin Clean Cities will honor these women during the Celebrating Women in Sustainable Transportation Webinar from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Central on March 24. The Webinar is the last in the Winter Webinar Series in partnership with Drive Clean Indiana. The Webinar is free, but registration is required. Details can be found on our Website at www.wicleancities.org.

What future do you envision and what are you doing to help shape it? The choice is yours. At Wisconsin Clean Cities, we’re proud to keep driving Wisconsin forward toward a better tomorrow.

Lorrie Lisek is executive director of Wisconsin Clean Cities and president of Legacy Environmental Services. The opinions are the writer’s.

