Gov. Scott Walker lost to Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers on Tuesday, Nov. 6, but it took eight days for Walker to publicly acknowledge his defeat.
The reason for the prolonged silence?
“Decency… the decent thing to do is to let Gov.-elect Tony Evers have his time to talk about his transition,” Walker wrote on his Facebook page. “[It’s] only decent to let Gov.-elect Evers have a week without me filling the airwaves.”
Walker’s magnanimous verbiage struck many as suspect. Standard political decorum includes offering congratulations to one’s victorious opponent, which the defeated governor failed to do.
Moreover, the post-election actions of Wisconsin Republicans appeared to run counter to the “decency” narrative.
During the period of Walker’s silence, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald openly discussed limiting the rule-making power of the new administration, changing members of boards and commissions the new governor-elect can (and cannot) appoint and strengthening the state’s voter photo ID laws – thus making it harder for poorer and non-white voters (who tend to prefer Democrats) to cast a ballot.
Ironically, it was Gov.-elect Walker and legislative Republicans who urged the outgoing Democratic Legislature of 2009 to avoid taking any action in their own lame-duck session before the GOP assumed the reins of power.
The incongruity appears lost on those same Republicans eight years later.
Perhaps the most frustrating part is the public’s collective yawn over the entire ordeal. In an era defined by extreme political partisanship, this duplicity has unfortunately become par for the course in the mind of the average citizen.
While it is critical that we call out such hypocrisy, it is equally important to applaud the examples of actual political decency happening today as they provide rays of hope that civility may once again be restored.
For example, in North Carolina -- a state similarly racked by partisan divisions -- a Democratic state legislator recently turned to Twitter to do the unthinkable and ask that voters give his Republican challenger their “honest consideration.”
“It feels like our divisions are growing deeper each day,” State Sen. Jeff Jackson tweeted. “So let me just take a moment and commend my opponent on running an honest, positive campaign.” Jackson’s tweet included a photo of his opponent along with a link to her campaign website.
Meanwhile Utah Gov. Gary Herbert, a Republican, defended a Democratic House member after her opponent sent out a mailer insinuating she did not support religious freedom. Herbert tweeted a photo of himself and the House member in question -- Patrice Arent -- with the caption that she “is a wonderful person who respects others’ points of view.”
Both Jackson and Arent were victorious in their respective elections on Nov. 6.
In Texas, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and his defeated Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke recently randomly ran into each other at an airport.
It was the first time they had seen each other since the conclusion of one of the most high-profile races of the last cycle.
Once spotted, Beto approached Cruz -- hand extended -- and congratulated the senator on his victorious campaign. The two reportedly exchanged kind words for several minutes and discussed how they could “move forward” together.
Sadly, similar instances are rare in the Badger State. As French philosopher Joseph de Maistre famously wrote, “in a democracy people get the leaders they deserve.” Wisconsin voters ignore our current lack of political integrity at our own peril.
Frequently the body politic turns its spotlight on trade and fiscal shortfalls, but perhaps we citizens should instead focus our attention on solving that which corrodes Wisconsin democracy the most -- a deficit of decency.
